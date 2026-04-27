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DR Congo Military Shoots Down Rwandan Drone in Eastern Region
(MENAFN) The military of the Democratic Republic of Congo has said it shot down a drone belonging to the Rwandan army in the country’s volatile eastern region, in an incident that further heightens tensions between the two neighbors.
According to a statement from the army, the unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted mid-flight over the Minembwe Highlands area in South Kivu province on Saturday.
“This hostile action constitutes a clear violation of national airspace, a clear-cut aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo, and a new attempt at destabilization in an area under high operational vigilance,” said the statement, which was signed by interim army spokesperson Lt. Colonel Mak Hazukay.
The military said the drone was conducting what it described as an offensive mission targeting both government positions and civilian areas. It also accused a rebel group active in the region of collaborating in hostile activities alongside Rwandan forces, despite ongoing peace efforts aimed at reducing tensions.
Rwanda has not issued an immediate response to the allegations.
The development comes amid renewed clashes and instability in eastern Congo, where fighting between government forces and armed groups has intensified in recent days, according to local accounts.
According to a statement from the army, the unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted mid-flight over the Minembwe Highlands area in South Kivu province on Saturday.
“This hostile action constitutes a clear violation of national airspace, a clear-cut aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo, and a new attempt at destabilization in an area under high operational vigilance,” said the statement, which was signed by interim army spokesperson Lt. Colonel Mak Hazukay.
The military said the drone was conducting what it described as an offensive mission targeting both government positions and civilian areas. It also accused a rebel group active in the region of collaborating in hostile activities alongside Rwandan forces, despite ongoing peace efforts aimed at reducing tensions.
Rwanda has not issued an immediate response to the allegations.
The development comes amid renewed clashes and instability in eastern Congo, where fighting between government forces and armed groups has intensified in recent days, according to local accounts.
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