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Egypt Lifts Emergency Shop Closure Rules as Energy Crisis Measures Ease
(MENAFN) Egypt has lifted restrictions that required shops, restaurants, and commercial centers to close early, reversing emergency measures introduced during a recent energy strain linked to global market disruptions.
The government confirmed that businesses will now return to standard operating hours after nearly a month of reduced closing times, which had capped operations at 11 p.m. local time.
The policy was originally introduced in late March as part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption after rising global energy prices increased pressure on Egypt’s import costs following heightened international tensions.
A cabinet meeting reviewing the economic impact of ongoing regional instability led to the decision to end the early closure requirement and restore normal commercial hours across the country.
A government spokesperson said the measure had been fully withdrawn, though some energy-saving steps, such as limited remote work schedules, will continue to be applied.
Officials noted that the decision followed consultations with the private sector, particularly tourism-related businesses, which had been affected by the restrictions, as stated by reports.
The government confirmed that businesses will now return to standard operating hours after nearly a month of reduced closing times, which had capped operations at 11 p.m. local time.
The policy was originally introduced in late March as part of efforts to reduce fuel consumption after rising global energy prices increased pressure on Egypt’s import costs following heightened international tensions.
A cabinet meeting reviewing the economic impact of ongoing regional instability led to the decision to end the early closure requirement and restore normal commercial hours across the country.
A government spokesperson said the measure had been fully withdrawn, though some energy-saving steps, such as limited remote work schedules, will continue to be applied.
Officials noted that the decision followed consultations with the private sector, particularly tourism-related businesses, which had been affected by the restrictions, as stated by reports.
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