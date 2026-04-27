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DR Congo Army Claims Downing of Rwandan Drone Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) The military in the Democratic Republic of Congo has reported that it intercepted and shot down a drone it claims belonged to the Rwandan armed forces in the country’s east, according to reports citing an official statement.
The incident took place in South Kivu province and is being described as part of a continued escalation between the two neighboring countries.
According to the Congolese army, the unmanned aerial vehicle was brought down in mid-air in the Point Zero area of the Minembwe Highlands in Fizi territory on Saturday. Interim army spokesperson Lt. Colonel Mak Hazukay stated in a report that: “This hostile action constitutes a clear violation of national airspace, a clear-cut aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo, and a new attempt at destabilization in an area under high operational vigilance.”
No immediate response from Rwanda was reported at the time of the statement.
The Congolese military also alleged that the drone was engaged in what it described as an offensive operation targeting both army positions and civilian areas.
In addition, the statement accused the AFC/M23 rebel group of coordinating with Rwandan forces in actions aimed at undermining recent peace commitments discussed in Switzerland, which were intended to reduce tensions in eastern Congo.
Security conditions in the region remain unstable, with reports of intensified clashes between government troops and M23 fighters in recent days.
The Democratic Republic of Congo, along with United Nations officials and several Western governments, has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, an allegation Rwanda continues to reject, according to reports.
The incident took place in South Kivu province and is being described as part of a continued escalation between the two neighboring countries.
According to the Congolese army, the unmanned aerial vehicle was brought down in mid-air in the Point Zero area of the Minembwe Highlands in Fizi territory on Saturday. Interim army spokesperson Lt. Colonel Mak Hazukay stated in a report that: “This hostile action constitutes a clear violation of national airspace, a clear-cut aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo, and a new attempt at destabilization in an area under high operational vigilance.”
No immediate response from Rwanda was reported at the time of the statement.
The Congolese military also alleged that the drone was engaged in what it described as an offensive operation targeting both army positions and civilian areas.
In addition, the statement accused the AFC/M23 rebel group of coordinating with Rwandan forces in actions aimed at undermining recent peace commitments discussed in Switzerland, which were intended to reduce tensions in eastern Congo.
Security conditions in the region remain unstable, with reports of intensified clashes between government troops and M23 fighters in recent days.
The Democratic Republic of Congo, along with United Nations officials and several Western governments, has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, an allegation Rwanda continues to reject, according to reports.
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