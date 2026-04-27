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Israeli Airstrikes Kill Fourteen, Injure Dozens in Southern Lebanon

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Fourteen, Injure Dozens in Southern Lebanon


2026-04-27 03:33:50
(MENAFN) At least 14 people have been killed and 37 others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese health authorities, in what officials describe as a significant escalation despite a ceasefire that came into effect in mid-April.

The Lebanese Health Ministry, along with state media, reported that the strikes hit multiple towns and villages, with casualties including children and women among the dead and wounded.

Authorities said Israeli forces also carried out demolitions targeting residential homes and infrastructure between Yaroun and Bint Jbeil in the southern region.

In separate incidents, airstrikes and shelling were reported across several districts, including Tyre and Nabatieh. Targets included towns such as Burj Qallawiyeh, Kfar Tebnit, and Arnoun, with additional strikes reported in nearby forested areas.

In some locations, warplanes also conducted multiple raids that reportedly destroyed civilian structures, including a mosque and a religious hall, according to local accounts.

Further strikes were reported in the Bint Jbeil district, where several towns and surrounding areas came under repeated attacks involving air raids and artillery fire.

The developments come amid continued volatility in southern Lebanon, with authorities warning of rising civilian impact despite the declared ceasefire, as stated by reports.

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