Dover Fueling Solutions® Launches DFS Crypto NOVA® To Streamline Payment Across Evolving Retail Environments

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The platform has been designed to integrate payments across fuel sites and other retail environments, support evolving payment methods and enhance transaction security.

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Dover Fueling Solutions(DFS), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industry, has today announced the launch of DFS Crypto NOVA– its next generation, secure, modular payment platform.

With the shift toward multi-payment environments, operators are under growing pressure to deliver fast, reliable transactions across a growing range of touchpoints. Recent DFS research highlights how varied these interactions have become with up to 49% of customers across European countries reporting that they use self-service checkouts and up to 66% of preferring pay-at-pump experiences. This comes alongside growing demand to combine fuel and non-fuel retail (NFR) purchases in a single visit e.g. convenience store items, car washes, and vending machines.

Crypto NOVA is designed to provide retailers and merchants with an open payment platform that integrates across with forecourt and retail devices, from point-of-sale (POS) systems to outdoor payment terminals and EV charging, enabling consistent transaction processing. Available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), it also simplifies reconciliation between indoor and outdoor environments, helping operators manage increasingly complex payment journeys.

“As payment environments become more complex, retailers are managing multiple systems across fuel, retail, and new services. With Crypto NOVA our vision is to deliver a consistent and connected payment experience at every touchpoint, for every customer. The platform provides retailers and merchants with unified control, simplified reconciliation, and operational excellence powered by a trusted and scalable payment gateway.” said Peter Van Nauw, DFS Senior Director and General Manager, Systems & Payment, EMEA.

Crypto Nova's modular, open payment platform leverages Europe's largest fuel retail payment gateways, Tokheim OASE(online authorisation and switching environment), to support reliable transaction processing and enable acceptance of over 250 card types across Europe. Built on an Androidplatform, it supports flexible applications, and credit, debit, fuel and loyalty cards.

With DFS research finding that up to 75% of consumers in the UK prefer contactless payments and that 60% of consumers value loyalty schemes when selecting a station, reflecting a wider shift across markets, it also supports contactless transactions across cards, smartphones and wearables, helping operators address evolving consumer behaviour and demand for faster, more convenient payments.

“Crypto NOVA provides unrivalled payment processing,” adds Raf Tormans, DFS Director, Product Management, EMEA.“This new solution has been specifically developed to deliver unified and fast transaction processing for fuel retail as well as other markets. It is a modular and reliable, end-to-end payment solution.”

Crypto NOVA meets IFSF industry standards and holds PCI PTS 6.x SRED accreditation, providing a secure foundation for processing, as unattended payment environments such as pay-at-pump and self-service checkouts continue to grow. It can also be extended to support PCI DSS and point-to-point encryption (P2PE) in combination with Tokheim OASE, helping to protect transaction data.

Dover Fueling Solutions(DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne, Tokheim, OPW, ClearView, PetroVend, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks, LIQAL, Bulloch Technologies, and SiteIQ, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.