Durar Group Appoints Ali & Sons As Main Contractor For Moonstone Interiors By Missoni On Al Marjan Island

A key milestone in the delivery of one of Ras Al Khaimah's most design-led branded residential developments

Durar Group has appointed Ali & Sons as the main contractor for Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, its flagship branded residential development on Al Marjan Island.

This appointment marks a critical milestone in the project's progression and underscores Durar Group's disciplined delivery strategy-anchored in partnering with contractors that meet the highest standards of quality, precision, and execution.

Moonstone Interiors by Missoni introduces a distinctive proposition to the UAE's branded residential market, translating the design ethos of Missoni into a fully integrated living environment. Conceived as a holistic lifestyle destination, the development seamlessly aligns architecture, interiors, and curated experiences to deliver a cohesive and elevated residential offering.

The project comprises 226 sea-facing residences, each designed to maximize uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf while maintaining exceptional standards of detailing, materiality, and spatial efficiency. A carefully curated suite of amenities-including infinity pools, refined communal spaces, and bespoke lifestyle programming-supports a living experience defined by privacy, wellness, and design excellence.

Strategically positioned on Al Marjan Island, the development benefits from direct beachfront access and expansive sea views. The island continues to gain prominence as a high-growth investment destination within the Northern Emirates, supported by robust infrastructure, increasing tourism demand, and its proximity to Dubai, approximately one hour away.

The selection of Ali & Sons reflects Durar Group's focus on execution certainty. With a strong track record in delivering complex developments across the UAE, Ali & Sons brings the technical expertise, operational rigor, and delivery discipline required to realize the vision of Moonstone Interiors by Missoni to the highest standards.

Mohammed Miqdadi, CEO of Durar Group, commented:“This marks a defining milestone for Moonstone Interiors by Missoni. At Durar, we place a premium on execution, aligning with partners who have the capability to deliver with precision, consistency, and accountability. Ali & Sons embodies these qualities, and we are confident in their ability to bring this development to fruition at the level it demands.”

Moonstone Interiors by Missoni is being developed by DurarF5 FZ LLC, with OCTA Properties appointed as the exclusive sales partner.