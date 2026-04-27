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Fifteen Palestinians Released from Israeli Detention Visibly Starved
(MENAFN) Israel released 15 Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing on Sunday, with eyewitnesses describing the freed individuals as severely malnourished, visibly exhausted, and bearing signs of physical injury.
The Prisoners' Media Office, a non-governmental body monitoring detainee affairs, confirmed in a brief statement that the 15 individuals were transported through the Kerem Shalom crossing and transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central part of the enclave, under the escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The statement offered no details regarding their medical condition.
Witnesses who spoke to media painted a stark picture, describing the released detainees as appearing severely thin and exhausted, with some showing signs of injuries.
The release represents a fraction of the thousands of Palestinians from Gaza who remain in Israeli custody after two years of mass detention. Rights organizations and documented testimonies allege that detainees are held in facilities falling well below minimum humanitarian standards, with accounts of torture, deliberate starvation, and systemic medical neglect.
Official Palestinian figures place the total number of Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons at more than 9,600 — among them 90 women and 350 children.
The development unfolds within the framework of a US-backed ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, pausing a two-year military campaign that, according to available figures, has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians — predominantly women and children — and left over 172,000 others wounded since the conflict erupted in October 2023.
The Prisoners' Media Office, a non-governmental body monitoring detainee affairs, confirmed in a brief statement that the 15 individuals were transported through the Kerem Shalom crossing and transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central part of the enclave, under the escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The statement offered no details regarding their medical condition.
Witnesses who spoke to media painted a stark picture, describing the released detainees as appearing severely thin and exhausted, with some showing signs of injuries.
The release represents a fraction of the thousands of Palestinians from Gaza who remain in Israeli custody after two years of mass detention. Rights organizations and documented testimonies allege that detainees are held in facilities falling well below minimum humanitarian standards, with accounts of torture, deliberate starvation, and systemic medical neglect.
Official Palestinian figures place the total number of Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons at more than 9,600 — among them 90 women and 350 children.
The development unfolds within the framework of a US-backed ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, pausing a two-year military campaign that, according to available figures, has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians — predominantly women and children — and left over 172,000 others wounded since the conflict erupted in October 2023.
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