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Israeli Settlers Block Road, Attack Vehicles in Central West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers blocked a key roadway in the central West Bank on Sunday and reportedly attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones, according to local sources.
Witnesses said a group of settlers shut down the main entrance to Deir Dibwan, a town east of Ramallah, stopping Palestinian cars and throwing stones that damaged several vehicles by shattering windows. No injuries were reported in the incident.
In a separate case, settlers also targeted Palestinian vehicles near the northern entrance of Al-Bireh. Local accounts said the attackers positioned themselves near an Israeli military watchtower and threw stones at passing cars, causing material damage without reported injuries.
Tensions and incidents of violence have increased across the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in late 2023, with repeated reports of attacks on Palestinian property and movement restrictions.
According to, Palestinian health officials have recorded multiple fatalities linked to settler-related violence in recent months. Separate monitoring data has also documented thousands of incidents involving both military operations and settler attacks across the territory.
The situation continues amid heightened regional instability and ongoing conflict-related developments, as stated by reports.
Witnesses said a group of settlers shut down the main entrance to Deir Dibwan, a town east of Ramallah, stopping Palestinian cars and throwing stones that damaged several vehicles by shattering windows. No injuries were reported in the incident.
In a separate case, settlers also targeted Palestinian vehicles near the northern entrance of Al-Bireh. Local accounts said the attackers positioned themselves near an Israeli military watchtower and threw stones at passing cars, causing material damage without reported injuries.
Tensions and incidents of violence have increased across the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza war in late 2023, with repeated reports of attacks on Palestinian property and movement restrictions.
According to, Palestinian health officials have recorded multiple fatalities linked to settler-related violence in recent months. Separate monitoring data has also documented thousands of incidents involving both military operations and settler attacks across the territory.
The situation continues amid heightened regional instability and ongoing conflict-related developments, as stated by reports.
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