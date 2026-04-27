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Digital Payment Failures Deepen Daily Struggles in Gaza
(MENAFN) In Gaza, even minor disruptions in digital financial services can quickly escalate into major daily hardships, with residents increasingly dependent on electronic payments to meet basic needs, according to reports.
A technical failure in the PalPay system on Sunday caused widespread interruption across the territory, temporarily halting shopping, transport, and other routine transactions. In a context already shaped by economic collapse and ongoing conflict, the outage added further strain to daily life.
What might be considered a minor technical issue elsewhere reportedly had immediate humanitarian consequences in Gaza, where shortages of physical currency and the breakdown of traditional banking systems have forced residents to rely heavily on digital wallets.
For over two years, many people have been using platforms such as PalPay, Jawwal Pay, and mobile banking applications to handle everyday financial activity.
This shift has not been optional. Since October 2023, the entry of new paper currency into Gaza has been restricted, according to reports, intensifying a liquidity crisis and leaving residents dependent on deteriorating banknotes that are often refused in local transactions.
The Israeli shekel remains the dominant currency for salaries and trade, but circulating cash is frequently damaged or unusable, further complicating day-to-day commerce.
As a result, digital payment systems have become essential even for small purchases such as food, transport fares, and other basic necessities.
However, the infrastructure supporting these systems is unstable. Recurrent electricity shortages, inconsistent internet connectivity, and weak mobile networks mean that financial transactions often rely on systems operating under difficult technical conditions.
The disruption on Sunday highlighted how vulnerable this fragile digital dependency has become, with even brief outages capable of halting essential economic activity, according to reports.
A technical failure in the PalPay system on Sunday caused widespread interruption across the territory, temporarily halting shopping, transport, and other routine transactions. In a context already shaped by economic collapse and ongoing conflict, the outage added further strain to daily life.
What might be considered a minor technical issue elsewhere reportedly had immediate humanitarian consequences in Gaza, where shortages of physical currency and the breakdown of traditional banking systems have forced residents to rely heavily on digital wallets.
For over two years, many people have been using platforms such as PalPay, Jawwal Pay, and mobile banking applications to handle everyday financial activity.
This shift has not been optional. Since October 2023, the entry of new paper currency into Gaza has been restricted, according to reports, intensifying a liquidity crisis and leaving residents dependent on deteriorating banknotes that are often refused in local transactions.
The Israeli shekel remains the dominant currency for salaries and trade, but circulating cash is frequently damaged or unusable, further complicating day-to-day commerce.
As a result, digital payment systems have become essential even for small purchases such as food, transport fares, and other basic necessities.
However, the infrastructure supporting these systems is unstable. Recurrent electricity shortages, inconsistent internet connectivity, and weak mobile networks mean that financial transactions often rely on systems operating under difficult technical conditions.
The disruption on Sunday highlighted how vulnerable this fragile digital dependency has become, with even brief outages capable of halting essential economic activity, according to reports.
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