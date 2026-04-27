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Jordan's King: Any US-Iran Deal Must Ensure Arab Nations Safety
(MENAFN) Jordan's King Abdullah II declared Sunday that no agreement between Washington and Tehran can be accepted unless it explicitly ensures the safety and security of Arab nations — a firm stance delivered as diplomatic efforts to end the regional conflict remain deadlocked.
Abdullah made the remarks during a meeting in Amman with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, where both sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored avenues for deeper cooperation. According to a royal court statement, the two officials also addressed the need for "intensifying joint Arab action to sustain de-escalation in the region."
The Jordanian monarch was unambiguous in his conditions, asserting that any agreement to reduce tensions "must guarantee the security of Arab countries." He further underscored the broader implications of Gulf stability, stressing: "The security of the Gulf is fundamental to the security and stability of the region and the world."
The remarks come amid sharply elevated regional tensions following a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28, which has killed more than 3,300 people. Tehran responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel and Arab nations hosting American military assets.
Diplomatic efforts have so far yielded little progress. US and Iranian negotiators met in the Pakistani capital Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to bridge their differences. Those talks followed a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire on April 8, which US President Donald Trump subsequently extended.
While a further round of negotiations is reportedly being arranged, major sticking points continue to stall a breakthrough — among them, control of the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, and the status of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.
Abdullah made the remarks during a meeting in Amman with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah, where both sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored avenues for deeper cooperation. According to a royal court statement, the two officials also addressed the need for "intensifying joint Arab action to sustain de-escalation in the region."
The Jordanian monarch was unambiguous in his conditions, asserting that any agreement to reduce tensions "must guarantee the security of Arab countries." He further underscored the broader implications of Gulf stability, stressing: "The security of the Gulf is fundamental to the security and stability of the region and the world."
The remarks come amid sharply elevated regional tensions following a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran launched on February 28, which has killed more than 3,300 people. Tehran responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel and Arab nations hosting American military assets.
Diplomatic efforts have so far yielded little progress. US and Iranian negotiators met in the Pakistani capital Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to bridge their differences. Those talks followed a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire on April 8, which US President Donald Trump subsequently extended.
While a further round of negotiations is reportedly being arranged, major sticking points continue to stall a breakthrough — among them, control of the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, and the status of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.
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