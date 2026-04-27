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Iran, Oman Stress Maritime Stability in Hormuz Talks
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that recent discussions in Oman centered on maintaining secure maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, according to reports.
In a message posted on the US social media platform X, Araghchi stated that the talks with Omani officials addressed both bilateral relations and broader regional developments. He emphasized that Iran and Oman, as coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, share responsibility for ensuring stability in the strategic waterway.
“As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world,” he said.
He also added: “Our neighbors are our priority,” while thanking Omani officials for their hospitality.
The remarks followed comments from Oman’s foreign minister, who described his own discussions with Araghchi as constructive and stressed the need for diplomatic solutions and practical measures to guarantee long-term freedom of navigation, according to reports.
Omani officials also highlighted the importance of cooperation among regional states and called for efforts to address humanitarian concerns related to seafarers held for extended periods.
Araghchi arrived in Muscat from Islamabad for the talks as part of ongoing regional mediation efforts involving Pakistan, aimed at facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States. After his visit to Oman, he returned to Pakistan for additional consultations and later traveled to Moscow for further meetings with Russian officials, according to reports.
Previous rounds of Iran–US talks held in Islamabad in mid-April did not result in an agreement, despite continued diplomatic engagement efforts involving regional intermediaries.
In a message posted on the US social media platform X, Araghchi stated that the talks with Omani officials addressed both bilateral relations and broader regional developments. He emphasized that Iran and Oman, as coastal states bordering the Strait of Hormuz, share responsibility for ensuring stability in the strategic waterway.
“As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world,” he said.
He also added: “Our neighbors are our priority,” while thanking Omani officials for their hospitality.
The remarks followed comments from Oman’s foreign minister, who described his own discussions with Araghchi as constructive and stressed the need for diplomatic solutions and practical measures to guarantee long-term freedom of navigation, according to reports.
Omani officials also highlighted the importance of cooperation among regional states and called for efforts to address humanitarian concerns related to seafarers held for extended periods.
Araghchi arrived in Muscat from Islamabad for the talks as part of ongoing regional mediation efforts involving Pakistan, aimed at facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States. After his visit to Oman, he returned to Pakistan for additional consultations and later traveled to Moscow for further meetings with Russian officials, according to reports.
Previous rounds of Iran–US talks held in Islamabad in mid-April did not result in an agreement, despite continued diplomatic engagement efforts involving regional intermediaries.
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