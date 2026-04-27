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Iran Links Hormuz Reopening Proposal to Delay in Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iran has reportedly put forward a diplomatic proposal suggesting that the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened and hostilities brought to an end, while postponing nuclear negotiations to a later stage, according to reports citing media outlets.
The proposal was said to have been communicated to the United States through mediating parties, including Pakistan, amid ongoing diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear program.
According to the report, the plan seeks to sidestep disputes over uranium enrichment in favor of an initial agreement focused on lifting restrictions and restoring maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
Under the suggested framework, a ceasefire would either be extended for a prolonged period or made permanent, while discussions on nuclear issues would only begin after the Strait of Hormuz is reopened and related sanctions or restrictions are eased.
A US official and individuals familiar with the discussions stated that Washington has received the proposal but has not yet indicated whether it intends to pursue it, according to reports.
US President Donald Trump is expected to convene a Situation Room meeting with senior national security officials to assess the diplomatic impasse and determine possible next steps.
Trump has reportedly expressed support for maintaining pressure on Iran through continued restrictions affecting its oil exports and maritime access, arguing that economic strain could increase internal pressure on Tehran.
Diplomatic activity has intensified in recent days, with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi holding talks in Islamabad and Oman focused on maritime security and regional tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz.
Araghchi has since traveled to Saint Petersburg for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior officials, according to reports.
A White House spokesperson described the ongoing discussions as sensitive and stated that the United States remains in a strong negotiating position.
The proposal was said to have been communicated to the United States through mediating parties, including Pakistan, amid ongoing diplomatic deadlock over Iran’s nuclear program.
According to the report, the plan seeks to sidestep disputes over uranium enrichment in favor of an initial agreement focused on lifting restrictions and restoring maritime traffic through the strategic waterway.
Under the suggested framework, a ceasefire would either be extended for a prolonged period or made permanent, while discussions on nuclear issues would only begin after the Strait of Hormuz is reopened and related sanctions or restrictions are eased.
A US official and individuals familiar with the discussions stated that Washington has received the proposal but has not yet indicated whether it intends to pursue it, according to reports.
US President Donald Trump is expected to convene a Situation Room meeting with senior national security officials to assess the diplomatic impasse and determine possible next steps.
Trump has reportedly expressed support for maintaining pressure on Iran through continued restrictions affecting its oil exports and maritime access, arguing that economic strain could increase internal pressure on Tehran.
Diplomatic activity has intensified in recent days, with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi holding talks in Islamabad and Oman focused on maritime security and regional tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz.
Araghchi has since traveled to Saint Petersburg for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior officials, according to reports.
A White House spokesperson described the ongoing discussions as sensitive and stated that the United States remains in a strong negotiating position.
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