Strong 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Japan

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Hokkaido early Monday, shaking parts of northern Japan, authorities said, with no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred at 5:23 a.m. local time at a depth of about 83 kilometers, with its magnitude later revised from an initial 6.1 to 6.2.

Officials said no tsunami warning had been issued, but assessments were ongoing to determine the extent of any damage, while residents reported noticeable shaking across the region.

Japan is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most active earthquake zones in the world, making the country highly prone to frequent seismic activity.

The country has developed advanced early warning systems and strict building standards to reduce the impact of earthquakes, helping limit casualties in many recent events.

Hokkaido and surrounding region have experienced multiple strong earthquakes in past decades, including events that caused landslides, infrastructure damage, and temporary disruptions to transport and power networks.

The meteorological agency warned that aftershocks or similar strong quakes could occur in the coming days or weeks, urging residents to remain cautious and prepared for further seismic activity.