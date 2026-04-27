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Israeli Army Carries Out Strikes on Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Israeli army attacked the entrance of the southern Lebanese town of Kafra in the early hours of Monday, severing the road connecting the town in a move that openly defied an active ceasefire agreement, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.
The Israeli military, for its part, reported that air raid sirens were triggered across northern Israel — including the Arab al-Aramshe area — citing what it described as a "hostile aircraft infiltration."
The overnight assault follows a particularly bloody Sunday, in which a wave of Israeli airstrikes across multiple locations in southern Lebanon left at least 14 people dead, among them two children, and wounded 37 others in what represents a marked escalation since the ceasefire came into force. The toll was confirmed by both the Lebanese Health Ministry and the NNA, which further reported that the Israeli army carried out deliberate demolitions targeting residential buildings and infrastructure in the corridor between Yaroun and Bint Jbeil.
Israel has been hammering Lebanon with relentless airstrikes and a ground offensive in the south since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2 — itself ignited in the broader regional shockwave that followed the U.S. and Israeli air offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.
The human toll since March 2 has been staggering. Lebanese authorities report that expanded Israeli military operations have killed more than 2,500 people and uprooted over one million residents from their homes.
A 10-day truce, first declared on April 16, was systematically violated by Israel in the days that followed. On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend the ceasefire by an additional three weeks following a second round of intensive negotiations held at the White House — a deal now under severe strain given the latest ground and air activities in the south.
The Israeli military, for its part, reported that air raid sirens were triggered across northern Israel — including the Arab al-Aramshe area — citing what it described as a "hostile aircraft infiltration."
The overnight assault follows a particularly bloody Sunday, in which a wave of Israeli airstrikes across multiple locations in southern Lebanon left at least 14 people dead, among them two children, and wounded 37 others in what represents a marked escalation since the ceasefire came into force. The toll was confirmed by both the Lebanese Health Ministry and the NNA, which further reported that the Israeli army carried out deliberate demolitions targeting residential buildings and infrastructure in the corridor between Yaroun and Bint Jbeil.
Israel has been hammering Lebanon with relentless airstrikes and a ground offensive in the south since Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2 — itself ignited in the broader regional shockwave that followed the U.S. and Israeli air offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.
The human toll since March 2 has been staggering. Lebanese authorities report that expanded Israeli military operations have killed more than 2,500 people and uprooted over one million residents from their homes.
A 10-day truce, first declared on April 16, was systematically violated by Israel in the days that followed. On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend the ceasefire by an additional three weeks following a second round of intensive negotiations held at the White House — a deal now under severe strain given the latest ground and air activities in the south.
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