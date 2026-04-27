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Bangladesh Reports Multiple Deaths in Lightning Strikes Amid Severe Storms
(MENAFN) At least 14 people have been killed in Bangladesh after a series of lightning strikes hit several districts on Sunday, as thunderstorms swept across the country following an extended period of intense heat, according to police officials and local media reports.
The fatalities were recorded in seven different districts, with the highest number of deaths reported in the northern Gaibandha district, where five people—including two children—were killed.
“Five people, including two children, died in lightning strikes in Gaibandha district,” Muhammad Rakib, a duty police officer at the district control room, told a media outlet.
Additional deaths were reported in other parts of the country: two in Thakurgaon, two in Sirajganj during the first major storm of the season, and two more in Jamalpur. Separate incidents also claimed one life each in Panchagarh, Natore, and Bogra districts, according to local newspaper reporting.
The national weather authority said that scattered rainfall is expected to continue in some regions in the coming days, which may help ease the heat wave that has affected much of the country in recent weeks.
After more than a week of extreme temperatures, rain accompanied by lightning was also reported in the capital Dhaka and several divisions including Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet.
A volunteer organization focused on lightning awareness said that hundreds of people die annually from lightning strikes in Bangladesh, reporting 330 deaths last year alone, as stated by reports.
The fatalities were recorded in seven different districts, with the highest number of deaths reported in the northern Gaibandha district, where five people—including two children—were killed.
“Five people, including two children, died in lightning strikes in Gaibandha district,” Muhammad Rakib, a duty police officer at the district control room, told a media outlet.
Additional deaths were reported in other parts of the country: two in Thakurgaon, two in Sirajganj during the first major storm of the season, and two more in Jamalpur. Separate incidents also claimed one life each in Panchagarh, Natore, and Bogra districts, according to local newspaper reporting.
The national weather authority said that scattered rainfall is expected to continue in some regions in the coming days, which may help ease the heat wave that has affected much of the country in recent weeks.
After more than a week of extreme temperatures, rain accompanied by lightning was also reported in the capital Dhaka and several divisions including Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet.
A volunteer organization focused on lightning awareness said that hundreds of people die annually from lightning strikes in Bangladesh, reporting 330 deaths last year alone, as stated by reports.
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