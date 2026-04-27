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Kuwait Airways Announces Restoration of Flight Services
(MENAFN) Kuwait Airways announced Sunday that operations at Terminal 4 of Kuwait International Airport are proceeding without disruption, as the national carrier restored flight services following the country's airspace reopening.
Citing a news agency, acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti confirmed that outbound flights have already taken off toward Cairo, Amman, Delhi, Mumbai, and Manila — signaling the beginning of a carefully staged recovery.
"Services will expand gradually in the coming weeks," Al-Shatti said, with a focus on efficiency and safety.
The airline is targeting 35 destinations within the current week alone, with 13 routes already back in service and additional approvals still pending for the remainder.
Al-Shatti commended the seamless coordination with aviation regulators and extended his gratitude to airline staff who kept operations running from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, throughout the suspension period.
Kuwait restored access to its airspace on Thursday, ending a closure that had been in effect since Feb. 28 — the day the United States and Israel launched a surprise strike against Iran, igniting a sweeping regional conflict that had grounded civilian air traffic across multiple countries.
Citing a news agency, acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti confirmed that outbound flights have already taken off toward Cairo, Amman, Delhi, Mumbai, and Manila — signaling the beginning of a carefully staged recovery.
"Services will expand gradually in the coming weeks," Al-Shatti said, with a focus on efficiency and safety.
The airline is targeting 35 destinations within the current week alone, with 13 routes already back in service and additional approvals still pending for the remainder.
Al-Shatti commended the seamless coordination with aviation regulators and extended his gratitude to airline staff who kept operations running from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, throughout the suspension period.
Kuwait restored access to its airspace on Thursday, ending a closure that had been in effect since Feb. 28 — the day the United States and Israel launched a surprise strike against Iran, igniting a sweeping regional conflict that had grounded civilian air traffic across multiple countries.
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