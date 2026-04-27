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Jordan, Kuwait Push for Diplomatic Efforts Between U.S., Iran
(MENAFN) Jordan and Kuwait on Sunday jointly called for sustained diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, warning that regional stability hinges on protecting navigational freedoms through one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.
The two nations' top diplomats — Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah — met in Amman, issuing a joint statement that underscored the urgency of converting any ceasefire momentum into a durable, long-term settlement capable of defusing entrenched regional tensions.
Both ministers demanded strict compliance with international law and full respect for state sovereignty, specifically citing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as the binding framework for safeguarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Safadi used the occasion to reaffirm Jordan's unequivocal condemnation of any attacks against Arab states' sovereignty, pledging the kingdom's unconditional solidarity with Kuwait. Sheikh Jarrah reciprocated, voicing Kuwait's firm backing for Jordan in the face of external pressures.
On the Palestinian front, the two ministers sounded the alarm over deteriorating conditions in Gaza, demanding unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and an immediate halt to measures eroding the two-state solution — including accelerating Israeli settlement construction and any moves to alter the status of Jerusalem's holy sites.
Turning to Lebanon, both sides stressed the critical importance of upholding the existing ceasefire while backing Beirut's push to consolidate full state authority and bring all weapons under governmental control.
The two governments also agreed to convene a new round of foreign ministry-level political consultations at the earliest opportunity, reinforcing a shared commitment to tightened bilateral coordination across all fronts.
The meeting concluded with a mutual pledge to sustain close diplomatic engagement in pursuit of broader regional peace and stability.
The two nations' top diplomats — Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah — met in Amman, issuing a joint statement that underscored the urgency of converting any ceasefire momentum into a durable, long-term settlement capable of defusing entrenched regional tensions.
Both ministers demanded strict compliance with international law and full respect for state sovereignty, specifically citing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as the binding framework for safeguarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Safadi used the occasion to reaffirm Jordan's unequivocal condemnation of any attacks against Arab states' sovereignty, pledging the kingdom's unconditional solidarity with Kuwait. Sheikh Jarrah reciprocated, voicing Kuwait's firm backing for Jordan in the face of external pressures.
On the Palestinian front, the two ministers sounded the alarm over deteriorating conditions in Gaza, demanding unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and an immediate halt to measures eroding the two-state solution — including accelerating Israeli settlement construction and any moves to alter the status of Jerusalem's holy sites.
Turning to Lebanon, both sides stressed the critical importance of upholding the existing ceasefire while backing Beirut's push to consolidate full state authority and bring all weapons under governmental control.
The two governments also agreed to convene a new round of foreign ministry-level political consultations at the earliest opportunity, reinforcing a shared commitment to tightened bilateral coordination across all fronts.
The meeting concluded with a mutual pledge to sustain close diplomatic engagement in pursuit of broader regional peace and stability.
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