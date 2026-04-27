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Pakistan Ends Islamabad Lockdown Amid Uncertainty Over US-Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Pakistan has lifted a multi-day security lockdown in its capital, Islamabad, ending major movement restrictions that had been imposed ahead of anticipated diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran.
The country’s foreign minister confirmed that all traffic limitations around high-security zones, including areas near major hotels and government buildings, have now been removed.
“All the traffic restrictions around the Red Zone and the Serena Hotel have been lifted today,” Ishaq Dar said in a post on US social media company X.
He also thanked residents of Islamabad and the nearby city of Rawalpindi for their cooperation during the restrictions, noting that public support helped authorities maintain security arrangements.
“Your support enables us to ensure the safety of our guests and to continue our efforts for peace in the region. We remain committed to these goals,” he added.
The capital and surrounding areas had been under strict security measures for over a week, including road closures, suspension of public movement, and the shutdown of educational institutions. Thousands of security personnel were also deployed as authorities prepared for possible diplomatic activity linked to renewed efforts for US-Iran dialogue.
According to, the lockdown was linked to expectations of a second round of talks aimed at reviving stalled negotiations on regional tensions, though no immediate breakthrough or confirmed meeting has materialized.
The development came alongside diplomatic movements involving Iran’s foreign minister, who made multiple visits to Islamabad as part of ongoing mediation efforts to restart discussions between Washington and Tehran, as stated by reports.
The country’s foreign minister confirmed that all traffic limitations around high-security zones, including areas near major hotels and government buildings, have now been removed.
“All the traffic restrictions around the Red Zone and the Serena Hotel have been lifted today,” Ishaq Dar said in a post on US social media company X.
He also thanked residents of Islamabad and the nearby city of Rawalpindi for their cooperation during the restrictions, noting that public support helped authorities maintain security arrangements.
“Your support enables us to ensure the safety of our guests and to continue our efforts for peace in the region. We remain committed to these goals,” he added.
The capital and surrounding areas had been under strict security measures for over a week, including road closures, suspension of public movement, and the shutdown of educational institutions. Thousands of security personnel were also deployed as authorities prepared for possible diplomatic activity linked to renewed efforts for US-Iran dialogue.
According to, the lockdown was linked to expectations of a second round of talks aimed at reviving stalled negotiations on regional tensions, though no immediate breakthrough or confirmed meeting has materialized.
The development came alongside diplomatic movements involving Iran’s foreign minister, who made multiple visits to Islamabad as part of ongoing mediation efforts to restart discussions between Washington and Tehran, as stated by reports.
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