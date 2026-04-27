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Chad Violence Leaves 42 Dead
(MENAFN) At least 42 people were killed and 10 others wounded after a minor altercation over access to a water point spiraled into deadly intercommunal clashes in the village of Igote, located in the Wadi-Fira province of eastern Chad, media reported Sunday.
The violence erupted Saturday when a dispute between two individuals over a shared water source rapidly escalated into a full-scale confrontation between two communities, according to the agency.
Chad's Deputy Prime Minister Limane Mahamat traveled to Igote at the head of a government delegation to assess the scale of the devastation firsthand.
"Unfortunately, we regret to report 42 deaths and 10 injuries. We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Mahamat said.
He confirmed that all injured victims had been evacuated to hospital and assured that the situation was now "under control."
The bloodshed in Wadi-Fira is the latest in a long pattern of intercommunal violence that has plagued Chad for decades, with clashes routinely ignited by disputes over land, water, and grazing rights — scarce resources in a country where climate pressures and poverty have long deepened tensions between rival communities.
The violence erupted Saturday when a dispute between two individuals over a shared water source rapidly escalated into a full-scale confrontation between two communities, according to the agency.
Chad's Deputy Prime Minister Limane Mahamat traveled to Igote at the head of a government delegation to assess the scale of the devastation firsthand.
"Unfortunately, we regret to report 42 deaths and 10 injuries. We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Mahamat said.
He confirmed that all injured victims had been evacuated to hospital and assured that the situation was now "under control."
The bloodshed in Wadi-Fira is the latest in a long pattern of intercommunal violence that has plagued Chad for decades, with clashes routinely ignited by disputes over land, water, and grazing rights — scarce resources in a country where climate pressures and poverty have long deepened tensions between rival communities.
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