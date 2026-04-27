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Zelenskyy Confirms Ukraine Representation at NATO Summit in Turkey
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine will be represented at an upcoming NATO summit scheduled to take place in Ankara, Türkiye, in early July, though details of the delegation and format are still being finalized.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Moldova’s president in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said preparations for Ukraine’s participation were ongoing and decisions about representation had not yet been fully determined.
“Regarding the NATO summit, Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Türkiye,” he said. “How, in what format, and by whom, it’s too early to say.”
The remarks came during a meeting between the two leaders focused on strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation. Discussions covered a range of issues including security coordination, energy policy, infrastructure projects, and efforts toward European Union integration.
According to, the two sides also explored closer collaboration in cross-border initiatives and intergovernmental coordination as part of broader regional alignment efforts.
The Moldovan president’s visit to Kyiv also included participation in commemorative events marking the anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, a historic incident that spread radioactive contamination across parts of Europe.
The planned NATO summit participation highlights Ukraine’s ongoing engagement with Western institutions amid its continued efforts to deepen political and security integration with Euro-Atlantic structures, as stated by reports.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Moldova’s president in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said preparations for Ukraine’s participation were ongoing and decisions about representation had not yet been fully determined.
“Regarding the NATO summit, Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Türkiye,” he said. “How, in what format, and by whom, it’s too early to say.”
The remarks came during a meeting between the two leaders focused on strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation. Discussions covered a range of issues including security coordination, energy policy, infrastructure projects, and efforts toward European Union integration.
According to, the two sides also explored closer collaboration in cross-border initiatives and intergovernmental coordination as part of broader regional alignment efforts.
The Moldovan president’s visit to Kyiv also included participation in commemorative events marking the anniversary of the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, a historic incident that spread radioactive contamination across parts of Europe.
The planned NATO summit participation highlights Ukraine’s ongoing engagement with Western institutions amid its continued efforts to deepen political and security integration with Euro-Atlantic structures, as stated by reports.
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