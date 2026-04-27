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Israeli Army Reports Soldier Death During Southern Lebanon Clashes
(MENAFN) The Israeli military has confirmed that one soldier was killed and several others were wounded during clashes in southern Lebanon, as cross-border hostilities continue to escalate.
In an official statement, the army said six additional soldiers were injured in the fighting, including three who were seriously wounded and two in moderate condition. It did not specify the exact timing of the incident.
Lebanon-based Hezbollah announced that it had conducted multiple attacks targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, saying the operations were carried out in response to what it described as violations of a ceasefire agreement.
The confrontation comes amid sustained military activity in the region, with Israel carrying out ongoing air and ground operations in southern Lebanon following earlier cross-border hostilities.
The area has remained highly volatile since broader regional tensions intensified earlier this year.
According to Lebanese authorities, the escalation has resulted in heavy casualties and large-scale displacement, with more than 2,500 reported killed and over one million people displaced since early March.
A short ceasefire was announced in mid-April but has reportedly been repeatedly violated, contributing to continued fighting.
More recently, an extension of the truce was agreed upon following diplomatic discussions involving international mediation efforts, as stated by reports.
In an official statement, the army said six additional soldiers were injured in the fighting, including three who were seriously wounded and two in moderate condition. It did not specify the exact timing of the incident.
Lebanon-based Hezbollah announced that it had conducted multiple attacks targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, saying the operations were carried out in response to what it described as violations of a ceasefire agreement.
The confrontation comes amid sustained military activity in the region, with Israel carrying out ongoing air and ground operations in southern Lebanon following earlier cross-border hostilities.
The area has remained highly volatile since broader regional tensions intensified earlier this year.
According to Lebanese authorities, the escalation has resulted in heavy casualties and large-scale displacement, with more than 2,500 reported killed and over one million people displaced since early March.
A short ceasefire was announced in mid-April but has reportedly been repeatedly violated, contributing to continued fighting.
More recently, an extension of the truce was agreed upon following diplomatic discussions involving international mediation efforts, as stated by reports.
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