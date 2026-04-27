Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Expresses Concern to Trump Over White House Dinner Shooting

Erdogan Expresses Concern to Trump Over White House Dinner Shooting


2026-04-27 02:29:34
(MENAFN) Turkey’s president held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, during which he expressed concern over the shooting incident linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, according to a statement.

During the call, the Turkish leader described the attack in strong terms and extended well wishes to those affected, including the injured security personnel.

He characterized the incident as a serious assault on democratic values and press freedom, emphasizing the need for such acts to be condemned.

Erdogan described the incident as a “heinous act against democracy and freedom of the press" and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured security officer.

MENAFN27042026000045017640ID1111035055



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search