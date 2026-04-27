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Erdogan Expresses Concern to Trump Over White House Dinner Shooting
(MENAFN) Turkey’s president held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, during which he expressed concern over the shooting incident linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, according to a statement.
During the call, the Turkish leader described the attack in strong terms and extended well wishes to those affected, including the injured security personnel.
He characterized the incident as a serious assault on democratic values and press freedom, emphasizing the need for such acts to be condemned.
Erdogan described the incident as a “heinous act against democracy and freedom of the press" and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured security officer.
During the call, the Turkish leader described the attack in strong terms and extended well wishes to those affected, including the injured security personnel.
He characterized the incident as a serious assault on democratic values and press freedom, emphasizing the need for such acts to be condemned.
Erdogan described the incident as a “heinous act against democracy and freedom of the press" and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured security officer.
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