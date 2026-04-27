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Israel Frees Gaza Detainees Amid Reports of Poor Health Conditions
(MENAFN) Fifteen Palestinian detainees from Gaza were released by Israel on Sunday through the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza, with local accounts describing several of them as severely weakened and showing visible signs of injury.
According to local sources, some of the released detainees appeared extremely thin and exhausted upon arrival, with witnesses reporting that a number of them carried apparent wounds.
They were transferred toward a hospital in central Gaza with the assistance of an international humanitarian organization.
A local rights-focused organization stated that the detainees were being taken for medical assessment, though no detailed medical reports were immediately provided.
Witnesses said the group’s physical condition suggested prolonged hardship during detention.
The release comes amid continued detention of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza, with Palestinian and human rights organizations alleging poor conditions inside detention facilities, including reports of mistreatment, inadequate food, and limited medical care.
Official Palestinian figures indicate that more than 9,600 Palestinians remain in Israeli custody, including women and minors.
A ceasefire has been in place since October 10, following a prolonged conflict that has caused extensive casualties and destruction in Gaza since late 2023, according to reports.
According to local sources, some of the released detainees appeared extremely thin and exhausted upon arrival, with witnesses reporting that a number of them carried apparent wounds.
They were transferred toward a hospital in central Gaza with the assistance of an international humanitarian organization.
A local rights-focused organization stated that the detainees were being taken for medical assessment, though no detailed medical reports were immediately provided.
Witnesses said the group’s physical condition suggested prolonged hardship during detention.
The release comes amid continued detention of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza, with Palestinian and human rights organizations alleging poor conditions inside detention facilities, including reports of mistreatment, inadequate food, and limited medical care.
Official Palestinian figures indicate that more than 9,600 Palestinians remain in Israeli custody, including women and minors.
A ceasefire has been in place since October 10, following a prolonged conflict that has caused extensive casualties and destruction in Gaza since late 2023, according to reports.
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