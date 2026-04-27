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Trump Confirms King Charles US Visit to Proceed Despite Dinner Incident
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has confirmed that King Charles III will go ahead with his planned visit to the United States, despite a recent shooting incident near the White House Correspondents’ Dinner venue that heightened security concerns in Washington.
Speaking in an interview, Trump expressed confidence in the upcoming royal trip and praised the British monarch’s character and diplomatic role.
"King Charles is coming, and he's a great guy," Trump told a media outlet, adding that the monarch is "a fantastic person and a tremendous representative" of his country.
"He's coming, and we're going to have a great time," he said.
Trump also spoke about King Charles’s personal resilience, referring to his health challenges and commending his continued public service. He described the monarch as courageous and committed despite his illness.
"He's been amazing, actually," Trump said, describing Charles as a longtime personal friend.
The planned visit comes amid increased security measures in Washington following the shooting incident outside a hotel hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Authorities apprehended a suspect after an attempted breach of the event’s security perimeter.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to undertake a state visit to the US from April 27 to 30, 2026, following an invitation from Trump. The trip is expected to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and will be King Charles’s first state visit to the United States as monarch.
Speaking in an interview, Trump expressed confidence in the upcoming royal trip and praised the British monarch’s character and diplomatic role.
"King Charles is coming, and he's a great guy," Trump told a media outlet, adding that the monarch is "a fantastic person and a tremendous representative" of his country.
"He's coming, and we're going to have a great time," he said.
Trump also spoke about King Charles’s personal resilience, referring to his health challenges and commending his continued public service. He described the monarch as courageous and committed despite his illness.
"He's been amazing, actually," Trump said, describing Charles as a longtime personal friend.
The planned visit comes amid increased security measures in Washington following the shooting incident outside a hotel hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Authorities apprehended a suspect after an attempted breach of the event’s security perimeter.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to undertake a state visit to the US from April 27 to 30, 2026, following an invitation from Trump. The trip is expected to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and will be King Charles’s first state visit to the United States as monarch.
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