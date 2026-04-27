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Over Dozen Dead, 37 Injured in Israeli Strike on Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) At least 14 people — among them two children — were killed and 37 others wounded Sunday as Israel carried out a series of airstrikes across multiple areas of southern Lebanon, in what represents the deadliest escalation since a ceasefire nominally took effect on April 17.
The casualty figures were confirmed by the Lebanese Health Ministry, which specified that the dead included two children and two women, while the injured count comprised at least three women. The country's state news agency further reported that Israeli forces conducted deliberate demolitions targeting residential structures and infrastructure along the corridor between the towns of Yaroun and Bint Jbeil in the south.
In the Tyre district, Israeli forces struck the town of Burj Qallawiyeh and directed gunfire toward Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad. In the Nabatieh district, a strike hit Kfar Tebnit, while artillery fire hammered the town of Arnoun and the Ali al-Taher forest area. Israeli warplanes also raided Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the same district, reportedly reducing a mosque and an adjacent religious hall to rubble.
The Bint Jbeil district absorbed multiple strikes — including three raids on Burj Qallawiyeh, one on Kafra, a strike on Beit Yahoun, and an additional attack on the area between Jbal El Botm and Sadiqin, according to the state news agency.
Sunday's bloodshed comes despite a ceasefire extension brokered just days earlier. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to prolong their truce by three weeks following a second round of high-level negotiations held at the White House — a deal now visibly under strain.
The original 10-day truce, first declared on April 16, had already been repeatedly violated by Israel before Sunday's strikes further undermined its credibility.
Israel has waged an intensive air campaign against Lebanon and launched a ground offensive in the country's south since Hezbollah conducted a cross-border attack on March 2 — itself occurring against the backdrop of a broader regional conflagration that erupted when Washington and Tel Aviv launched a joint air offensive against Iran on February 28.
Since the March 2 escalation, expanded Israeli military operations across Lebanon have claimed more than 2,500 lives and displaced upward of one million people, according to figures provided by Lebanese authorities.
The casualty figures were confirmed by the Lebanese Health Ministry, which specified that the dead included two children and two women, while the injured count comprised at least three women. The country's state news agency further reported that Israeli forces conducted deliberate demolitions targeting residential structures and infrastructure along the corridor between the towns of Yaroun and Bint Jbeil in the south.
In the Tyre district, Israeli forces struck the town of Burj Qallawiyeh and directed gunfire toward Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad. In the Nabatieh district, a strike hit Kfar Tebnit, while artillery fire hammered the town of Arnoun and the Ali al-Taher forest area. Israeli warplanes also raided Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the same district, reportedly reducing a mosque and an adjacent religious hall to rubble.
The Bint Jbeil district absorbed multiple strikes — including three raids on Burj Qallawiyeh, one on Kafra, a strike on Beit Yahoun, and an additional attack on the area between Jbal El Botm and Sadiqin, according to the state news agency.
Sunday's bloodshed comes despite a ceasefire extension brokered just days earlier. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to prolong their truce by three weeks following a second round of high-level negotiations held at the White House — a deal now visibly under strain.
The original 10-day truce, first declared on April 16, had already been repeatedly violated by Israel before Sunday's strikes further undermined its credibility.
Israel has waged an intensive air campaign against Lebanon and launched a ground offensive in the country's south since Hezbollah conducted a cross-border attack on March 2 — itself occurring against the backdrop of a broader regional conflagration that erupted when Washington and Tel Aviv launched a joint air offensive against Iran on February 28.
Since the March 2 escalation, expanded Israeli military operations across Lebanon have claimed more than 2,500 lives and displaced upward of one million people, according to figures provided by Lebanese authorities.
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