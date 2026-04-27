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Lebanon Reports Rise in Casualties Amid Ongoing Violence

Lebanon Reports Rise in Casualties Amid Ongoing Violence


2026-04-27 02:12:27
(MENAFN) Lebanese authorities say the death toll from Israeli attacks has climbed sharply, with dozens more casualties reported in the past day as the conflict continues to escalate.

Health officials stated that 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded within a 24-hour period.

They also reported that total casualties since early March have reached 2,509 killed and 7,755 injured.

According to, the violence has been driven by sustained Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon following cross-border hostilities involving Hezbollah. The broader regional situation has remained volatile in the wake of earlier strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

A short ceasefire was initially announced in mid-April, but it has reportedly been violated on multiple occasions, leading to continued fighting.

More recently, an extension of the truce was agreed upon following diplomatic efforts involving US mediation, with discussions held at high levels, as stated by reports.

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