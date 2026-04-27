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Displacement Grows in Southern Lebanon as Israeli Airstrikes Escalate
(MENAFN) Large-scale displacement has been reported across southern Lebanon after a wave of Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns, following a reported order by the Israeli prime minister to intensify military operations in the area.
Lebanon’s state news agency said strikes targeted several locations, including Zawtar, Maidafoun, and Yohmor al-Shaqif. Additional artillery fire reportedly struck areas between Deir Seryan and Yohmor, while further air raids hit the outskirts of Shaaitiyeh. A separate strike also damaged a residential building in Qalileh in the Tyre district.
The agency added that Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in the town of Khiam, with loud explosions also reported in nearby Taybeh. Israeli aircraft were additionally observed flying over Beirut during the escalation.
Amid the ongoing strikes, significant population movement was recorded, with residents from villages south of the Litani River fleeing toward the city of Sidon. The displacement coincided with evacuation warnings issued in connection with the military activity.
The escalation follows a directive attributed to the Israeli leadership ordering expanded strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, according to official statements, as stated by reports.
Lebanon’s state news agency said strikes targeted several locations, including Zawtar, Maidafoun, and Yohmor al-Shaqif. Additional artillery fire reportedly struck areas between Deir Seryan and Yohmor, while further air raids hit the outskirts of Shaaitiyeh. A separate strike also damaged a residential building in Qalileh in the Tyre district.
The agency added that Israeli forces carried out demolition operations in the town of Khiam, with loud explosions also reported in nearby Taybeh. Israeli aircraft were additionally observed flying over Beirut during the escalation.
Amid the ongoing strikes, significant population movement was recorded, with residents from villages south of the Litani River fleeing toward the city of Sidon. The displacement coincided with evacuation warnings issued in connection with the military activity.
The escalation follows a directive attributed to the Israeli leadership ordering expanded strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, according to official statements, as stated by reports.
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