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Ukraine, Moldova Hold Talks on Security, Energy, EU Integration
(MENAFN) The presidents of Ukraine and Moldova met in Kyiv on Sunday, where they held discussions focused on regional security, energy cooperation, infrastructure development, and coordination on their shared path toward European Union membership.
During the talks, the Ukrainian side highlighted plans to deepen cooperation not only bilaterally but also through potential trilateral formats involving Romania, particularly in areas of regional development and connectivity.
Ukraine’s leader emphasized continued support for Moldova in security matters, including issues related to the Transnistrian region. He also reiterated both countries’ aspirations to join the European Union, describing it as a shared long-term goal.
“Both of our states deserve to be part of a strong, united Europe,” he said, adding that Ukraine always defended Moldova’s right to be part of the EU.
“We are now working to ensure that all clusters are opened as soon as possible and that EU membership becomes our shared success – for Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire European Union,” he said.
The Moldovan president reaffirmed her country’s support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict, stressing Moldova’s backing of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence. She also welcomed recent European financial and political measures supporting Kyiv, including a large loan package and additional sanctions against Russia.
“We welcome the EU’s decision to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine and the new package of sanctions against Russia,” she was quoted as saying.
She further called for increased international assistance to Ukraine and greater pressure on Russia, as stated by reports.
During the talks, the Ukrainian side highlighted plans to deepen cooperation not only bilaterally but also through potential trilateral formats involving Romania, particularly in areas of regional development and connectivity.
Ukraine’s leader emphasized continued support for Moldova in security matters, including issues related to the Transnistrian region. He also reiterated both countries’ aspirations to join the European Union, describing it as a shared long-term goal.
“Both of our states deserve to be part of a strong, united Europe,” he said, adding that Ukraine always defended Moldova’s right to be part of the EU.
“We are now working to ensure that all clusters are opened as soon as possible and that EU membership becomes our shared success – for Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire European Union,” he said.
The Moldovan president reaffirmed her country’s support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict, stressing Moldova’s backing of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence. She also welcomed recent European financial and political measures supporting Kyiv, including a large loan package and additional sanctions against Russia.
“We welcome the EU’s decision to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine and the new package of sanctions against Russia,” she was quoted as saying.
She further called for increased international assistance to Ukraine and greater pressure on Russia, as stated by reports.
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