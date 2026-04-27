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Hezbollah Claims Three Attacks on Israeli Forces in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it had carried out three separate operations targeting Israeli military forces in southern Lebanon, saying the actions were in response to continued hostilities and alleged ceasefire violations.
In a series of statements, the group said the strikes were conducted “in defense of Lebanon and its people,” and framed them as retaliation for Israeli attacks on towns in the south and breaches of existing ceasefire arrangements.
The group claimed it struck a newly established Israeli artillery position in Bayyada using a swarm of drones. It also said it launched two additional drone attacks targeting concentrations of Israeli troops and a military unit in the town of Taybeh.
Hezbollah further stated that Israeli forces suffered casualties in the operations, though it did not provide specific figures or details.
According to, the escalation comes amid sustained cross-border fighting that has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel carrying out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following earlier hostilities involving Hezbollah.
Reports indicate that since early March, the violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and large-scale displacement within Lebanon. The region has remained highly tense following broader regional instability linked to earlier strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran.
A brief ceasefire was announced in mid-April but has reportedly been violated multiple times.
More recently, an extension of the truce was agreed upon following diplomatic discussions involving US mediation efforts, as stated by reports.
In a series of statements, the group said the strikes were conducted “in defense of Lebanon and its people,” and framed them as retaliation for Israeli attacks on towns in the south and breaches of existing ceasefire arrangements.
The group claimed it struck a newly established Israeli artillery position in Bayyada using a swarm of drones. It also said it launched two additional drone attacks targeting concentrations of Israeli troops and a military unit in the town of Taybeh.
Hezbollah further stated that Israeli forces suffered casualties in the operations, though it did not provide specific figures or details.
According to, the escalation comes amid sustained cross-border fighting that has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel carrying out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following earlier hostilities involving Hezbollah.
Reports indicate that since early March, the violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and large-scale displacement within Lebanon. The region has remained highly tense following broader regional instability linked to earlier strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran.
A brief ceasefire was announced in mid-April but has reportedly been violated multiple times.
More recently, an extension of the truce was agreed upon following diplomatic discussions involving US mediation efforts, as stated by reports.
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