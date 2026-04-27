403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza PalPay Service Disruption Leaves Millions Unable to Buy Bread
(MENAFN) A routine technical outage became yet another humanitarian ordeal for Gaza's battered population on Sunday, when a disruption to the PalPay digital payment platform paralyzed commerce across the enclave for hours — leaving residents stranded at markets, unable to purchase food or secure transport home.
What might register as a minor inconvenience anywhere else exposed, with brutal clarity, just how precarious daily survival has become in Gaza, where the systematic collapse of conventional banking, chronic cash shortages and more than two years of war have driven Palestinians into an almost complete dependence on electronic payments.
Since October 2023, Israel has blocked the entry of fresh paper currency into the enclave, deepening a liquidity crisis already at breaking point and rendering much of the physical cash still in circulation too worn and damaged for practical use. The Israeli shekel — the dominant currency for wages, trade and daily purchases — remains technically in use, but increasingly unusable in practice.
Compelled rather than choosing to adapt, residents turned to platforms including PalPay, Jawwal Pay and a range of banking applications to cover everything from bread and transport fares to small household expenses.
A System Built on Broken Infrastructure
Yet the digital architecture underpinning those transactions is itself deeply unstable. Persistent power cuts, unreliable internet connectivity and patchy network coverage mean that electronic payments routinely depend on infrastructure that functions only intermittently.
Sunday's outage laid that vulnerability bare.
Multiple Gaza residents told media they were forced to abandon food shopping mid-transaction after discovering the platform had gone down. Others found themselves stranded, unable to pay fares on the limited transport options still operating in the war-ravaged territory — where fuel shortages and destroyed road networks have reduced many residents to relying on trucks or animal-drawn carts, with digital wallets used to settle even those fares.
A source with direct knowledge of the disruption told media that PalPay had been conducting maintenance and technical upgrades intended to strengthen service reliability and reduce dependency on internet access. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the outage persisted for several hours before service was gradually restored.
'Crisis Management With Incomplete Tools'
For economist Ahmad Abu Qamar, Sunday's failure pointed to something far more systemic than a temporary service glitch.
"Electronic payment in Gaza is no longer a modern convenience. It has become a direct reflection of an economic crisis far beyond liquidity shortages," he told media.
He argued that Palestinians had been pushed headlong into digital finance without any of the foundational infrastructure required to make it function reliably.
"When buying bread, paying transport fares or sending a small amount of money depends on internet speed, transfer limits and system stability, this is not economic development. It is crisis management with incomplete tools," he said.
Abu Qamar acknowledged that digital payments hold genuine potential to stimulate markets and broaden financial inclusion — but cautioned that in an environment as fragile as Gaza's, they have simultaneously become an additional layer of hardship that corrodes public trust and disrupts the rhythm of daily life.
"The economy is not measured only by the existence of tools, but by people's ability to use them with confidence and stability," he added.
The crisis unfolds against a backdrop of staggering human loss. A US-backed ceasefire has been in place since October 10, halting a two-year Israeli military campaign that, according to available figures, has killed more than 72,000 people — the majority of them women and children — and left over 172,000 others wounded since hostilities began in October 2023.
What might register as a minor inconvenience anywhere else exposed, with brutal clarity, just how precarious daily survival has become in Gaza, where the systematic collapse of conventional banking, chronic cash shortages and more than two years of war have driven Palestinians into an almost complete dependence on electronic payments.
Since October 2023, Israel has blocked the entry of fresh paper currency into the enclave, deepening a liquidity crisis already at breaking point and rendering much of the physical cash still in circulation too worn and damaged for practical use. The Israeli shekel — the dominant currency for wages, trade and daily purchases — remains technically in use, but increasingly unusable in practice.
Compelled rather than choosing to adapt, residents turned to platforms including PalPay, Jawwal Pay and a range of banking applications to cover everything from bread and transport fares to small household expenses.
A System Built on Broken Infrastructure
Yet the digital architecture underpinning those transactions is itself deeply unstable. Persistent power cuts, unreliable internet connectivity and patchy network coverage mean that electronic payments routinely depend on infrastructure that functions only intermittently.
Sunday's outage laid that vulnerability bare.
Multiple Gaza residents told media they were forced to abandon food shopping mid-transaction after discovering the platform had gone down. Others found themselves stranded, unable to pay fares on the limited transport options still operating in the war-ravaged territory — where fuel shortages and destroyed road networks have reduced many residents to relying on trucks or animal-drawn carts, with digital wallets used to settle even those fares.
A source with direct knowledge of the disruption told media that PalPay had been conducting maintenance and technical upgrades intended to strengthen service reliability and reduce dependency on internet access. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the outage persisted for several hours before service was gradually restored.
'Crisis Management With Incomplete Tools'
For economist Ahmad Abu Qamar, Sunday's failure pointed to something far more systemic than a temporary service glitch.
"Electronic payment in Gaza is no longer a modern convenience. It has become a direct reflection of an economic crisis far beyond liquidity shortages," he told media.
He argued that Palestinians had been pushed headlong into digital finance without any of the foundational infrastructure required to make it function reliably.
"When buying bread, paying transport fares or sending a small amount of money depends on internet speed, transfer limits and system stability, this is not economic development. It is crisis management with incomplete tools," he said.
Abu Qamar acknowledged that digital payments hold genuine potential to stimulate markets and broaden financial inclusion — but cautioned that in an environment as fragile as Gaza's, they have simultaneously become an additional layer of hardship that corrodes public trust and disrupts the rhythm of daily life.
"The economy is not measured only by the existence of tools, but by people's ability to use them with confidence and stability," he added.
The crisis unfolds against a backdrop of staggering human loss. A US-backed ceasefire has been in place since October 10, halting a two-year Israeli military campaign that, according to available figures, has killed more than 72,000 people — the majority of them women and children — and left over 172,000 others wounded since hostilities began in October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment