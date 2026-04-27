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Iran’s FM Goes Back to Islamabad as US Talks Revival Efforts Continue
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister arrived back in Islamabad on Sunday evening following a short visit to Oman, amid ongoing diplomatic moves aimed at restarting negotiations between Washington and Tehran, according to sources.
The Iranian official is expected to engage in further discussions with Pakistan’s leadership, including the country’s foreign minister. Sources also indicated that he may depart for Russia after concluding his meetings in the Pakistani capital.
This latest arrival marks his second trip to Islamabad within a span of less than two days.
During his earlier visit, he held talks with senior Pakistani figures, including the prime minister, foreign minister, and army chief, focusing on ways to push forward stalled negotiations.
According to, the initial round of dialogue between the United States and Iran took place in Islamabad about two weeks ago but did not result in a breakthrough to end the conflict.
These diplomatic efforts came after a ceasefire lasting two weeks, which was facilitated by Pakistan earlier in April and subsequently extended by the US president, as stated by reports.
The Iranian official is expected to engage in further discussions with Pakistan’s leadership, including the country’s foreign minister. Sources also indicated that he may depart for Russia after concluding his meetings in the Pakistani capital.
This latest arrival marks his second trip to Islamabad within a span of less than two days.
During his earlier visit, he held talks with senior Pakistani figures, including the prime minister, foreign minister, and army chief, focusing on ways to push forward stalled negotiations.
According to, the initial round of dialogue between the United States and Iran took place in Islamabad about two weeks ago but did not result in a breakthrough to end the conflict.
These diplomatic efforts came after a ceasefire lasting two weeks, which was facilitated by Pakistan earlier in April and subsequently extended by the US president, as stated by reports.
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