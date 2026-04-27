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Iran's Foreign Minister Discusses Hormuz Safety Agenda in Oman Talks
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared early Monday that his talks in Oman were squarely focused on safeguarding free passage through the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway of critical importance to regional neighbors and global energy markets alike.
In a post published on X, the US-based social media platform, Araghchi said his discussions with Omani counterparts spanned bilateral ties and broader regional developments, while underscoring that both nations, as coastal states bordering the strait, carry a shared obligation toward stability in the pivotal channel.
"As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world," he wrote.
"Our neighbors are our priority," he added.
Araghchi also extended warm words toward his hosts, describing Omani officials as "gracious hosts."
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi had offered a similarly measured assessment on Sunday, characterizing his exchange with Araghchi as "good" and calling for diplomatic engagement and concrete solutions to guarantee enduring freedom of navigation through the strait. Albusaidi further stressed that littoral states acknowledge their collective responsibility to the international community and urged immediate humanitarian steps to secure the release of seafarers who have been held for an extended period.
Araghchi's regional diplomatic tour has been intensive. Arriving in Muscat on Saturday from Islamabad, he held talks with Omani officials before returning to Pakistan on Sunday to explore the prospects of a second round of negotiations with Washington. He subsequently departed Islamabad for Moscow, where meetings with senior Russian officials were scheduled.
The diplomatic circuit follows US-Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11–12 that ended without a breakthrough. Those negotiations were made possible by a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that took effect April 8 and was later extended by US President Donald Trump. Efforts to arrange a fresh round of dialogue continue, though deep divisions persist over three core issues — the status of the Strait of Hormuz, Washington's blockade of Iranian ports, and Tehran's claimed right to enrich uranium.
In a post published on X, the US-based social media platform, Araghchi said his discussions with Omani counterparts spanned bilateral ties and broader regional developments, while underscoring that both nations, as coastal states bordering the strait, carry a shared obligation toward stability in the pivotal channel.
"As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world," he wrote.
"Our neighbors are our priority," he added.
Araghchi also extended warm words toward his hosts, describing Omani officials as "gracious hosts."
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi had offered a similarly measured assessment on Sunday, characterizing his exchange with Araghchi as "good" and calling for diplomatic engagement and concrete solutions to guarantee enduring freedom of navigation through the strait. Albusaidi further stressed that littoral states acknowledge their collective responsibility to the international community and urged immediate humanitarian steps to secure the release of seafarers who have been held for an extended period.
Araghchi's regional diplomatic tour has been intensive. Arriving in Muscat on Saturday from Islamabad, he held talks with Omani officials before returning to Pakistan on Sunday to explore the prospects of a second round of negotiations with Washington. He subsequently departed Islamabad for Moscow, where meetings with senior Russian officials were scheduled.
The diplomatic circuit follows US-Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11–12 that ended without a breakthrough. Those negotiations were made possible by a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that took effect April 8 and was later extended by US President Donald Trump. Efforts to arrange a fresh round of dialogue continue, though deep divisions persist over three core issues — the status of the Strait of Hormuz, Washington's blockade of Iranian ports, and Tehran's claimed right to enrich uranium.
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