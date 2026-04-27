FORVIA: CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FORVIA SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY THE 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NANTERRE, France

27 April 2026

Changes to the Composition of the Board of Directors of FORVIA subject to Approval by the 2026 Annual General Meeting

At its meeting held on 23 April 2026, the Board of Directors of FORVIA acknowledged the resignation of Michel de Rosen from his office as Board Member, with effect at the close of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 4 June 2026, concurrently with the termination of his duties as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Under these circumstances, the Board of Directors decided to submit to the Annual General Meeting, the appointment of Pierre-André de Chalendar as independent Board Member, for a period of four years. Subject to his appointment as Board Member, the Board of Directors also decided to appoint Pierre-André de Chalendar as Member of the Governance, Nominations and Sustainability Committee and may, following the Annual General Meeting, elect Pierre-André de Chalendar as Chairman of the Board of Directors of FORVIA.

As a highly respected figure in the French and international industrial landscape, Pierre-André de Chalendar would bring over 30 years of experience, during which he has held various senior executive positions, notably within Saint-Gobain, where he served as Chief Executive Officer, from 2007 to 2021, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, from 2010 to 2024. He would bring to the Board his leadership and in‐depth knowledge of the industrial sector. Pierre-André de Chalendar is Board Observer (Censeur) of FORVIA since 1 September 2025.