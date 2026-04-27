Telangana: Private Bus From Medak To Hyderabad Catches Fire No One Hurt

A private bus travelling from Medak to Hyderabad caught fire in the early hours of Monday, officials said. As per the fire officer, the bus, which was travelling to Hyderabad for repairs, consisted of two people, including the driver and one other person. No casualties were reported in the incident. The fire was brought under control by fire engines.

No Casualties Reported

"A private bus travelling from Medak to Hyderabad caught fire at Masaipet in Medak district in the early morning hours today. Only the bus driver and one other person were in the bus, which was heading to Hyderabad for repairs. They immediately got down after noticing the fire, and no casualties were reported. One fire engine reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the fire official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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