HMC Concludes Sealine Medical Clinic For 2025-26 Camping Season

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation ( HMC) has wrapped up its clinic operations for the 2025-26 winter camping season in the Sealine area. The clinic was open throughout the camping period, from October 16, 2025 to April 11, 2026, marking the sixteenth year in a row that this service has been provided.

During this season, 1,680 patients of various ages and nationalities received medical care, including both visitors and campers in the Sealine area. Of these, 291 patients were treated directly at HMC's Sealine clinic, 692 cases required transfer to HMC hospitals by ambulance or air ambulance, and 697 patients received onsite treatment and necessary medical procedures from HMC emergency medical teams.

The Sealine clinic operated weekly: every Thursday and Friday from 2pm-2am, and Saturdays from 10am-10pm throughout the season. This schedule ensured essential healthcare services for beach visitors and campers. Meanwhile, emergency departments at HMC hospitals stayed on high alert to handle cases that required hospital transfers.

The clinic treated a range of mild to moderate medical cases, including colds, gastrointestinal infections, burns, and minor injuries. These were handled directly at the clinic, which was equipped with the necessary medical devices and medications for such emergencies. Critical cases were promptly transferred to hospitals by ambulance or LifeFlight, depending on the specific needs of each patient.

During operating hours, the clinic was staffed by a doctor and a nurse under the supervision of a medical officer. It was fully stocked with all necessary medical supplies and medications. Additionally, an air ambulance landing area was located next to the clinic.

The opening of the clinic was supported by ongoing coverage from HMC's Ambulance Service. This included the permanent deployment of two standard ambulances and two four-wheel-drive ambulances for transporting patients from sand dune areas to the clinic, a standard ambulance, or the air ambulance landing site, as needed.

On weekends, school holidays, and special occasions, the Ambulance Service increased its presence in the Sealine camping area to six standard ambulances and five four-wheel-drive ambulances, providing effective emergency response across the sand dunes with speed and flexibility.

Additionally, HMC's Ambulance Service, during the camping season, offered LifeFlight services and deployed a team of medical professionals including paramedics, critical care paramedics, rapid response paramedics, supervisors, communications officers, and operations officers.

Staff assignments were organised according to command and control system plans for events and daily operations, developed by Emergency Preparedness and Events Planning within the Ambulance Service, in alignment with the camping season's medical coverage objectives.

HMC clinic operations Winter Camping Season