Changan Group / Key word(s): Product Launch

Changan Group Unveils Updated "Vast Ocean Plan 2.0" and Highlight Next-Generation BlueCore Hybrid at Auto China 2026

26.04.2026 / 21:15 CET/CEST

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Building on Changan Group's long-term "1+4+4+5" strategy, the company is advancing global expansion through seven operational upgrades and next-generation hybrid technology. BEIJING, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Group officially launched the upgraded Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 at Auto China 2026, marking a new phase of its global expansion and reaffirming its long-term commitment to international markets. The Group also debuted BlueCore Hybrid versions of the fourth-generation EADO and CS75 PLUS, bringing its latest hybrid technology to two flagship models. The announcement is built on Changan's 1+4+4+5 strategy, which prioritizes globalization as a core long-term transformation and sets five doubling goals by 2030, including overseas vehicle sales. "Today, we are launching Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 with greater determination and a more open mindset," said Zhao Fei, General Manager of Changan Group "We will continue to follow our core principles-long-term development, localization, systematization, and responsible ESG practices-while evolving from an export-driven model to an integrated global operation spanning manufacturing, trade, investment, services, and sustainability." A Stronger Global Roadmap In 2025, Changan achieved 637,000 overseas sales, a year-on-year increase of 18.9%. It expanded into 21 new markets, launched 12 new models, and now operates in 118 countries and regions with 1,124 sales outlets. The Group runs 22 overseas manufacturing bases with an annual capacity of 350,000 units, and its global product portfolio reached 41 models, including 25 fuel vehicles and 16 new energy vehicles. Vast Ocean Plan 2.0 transforms Changan's globalization from "going global" to "taking root locally". By 2030, the Group targets 1.5 million overseas vehicle sales, with an ambitious goal of 1.8 million. Regionally, it aims to lead among Chinese brands in Europe, rank top 5 global brands in Eurasia, and enter top 10 (with top 5 ambition) in Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Updated Vast Ocean Plan: Seven Strategic Upgrades To achieve these targets, the plan focuses on seven strategic upgrades: technology, product, brand, partnership model, investment, service and team. These upgrades will strengthen global competitiveness, support the five doubling goals, and bring high-quality mobility experiences to global users. Advancements in Hybrid Technologies and Unmanned Logistics Alongside the strategic upgrade, Changan displayed cutting-edge technologies and new products. CHANGAN KAICHENG launched Robovan unmanned logistics vehicle based on SDA architecture, equipped with multi-layer redundancy systems for safe last-mile delivery, and has reached in-depth cooperation with JD Logistics for batch delivery. Changan's BlueCore Hybrid, built on iDE-H deep electrification intelligent hybrid architecture, integrates three core components and an intelligent control system, balancing fuel efficiency, performance and quietness. The fourth-generation EADO BlueCore Hybrid hits a minimum tested fuel consumption of 1.6L/100km, daily average of 3.87L/100km and a 1,500km full-tank range. Backed by 1,500 core patents, it has completed 20,000 hours of bench tests and 2 million kilometers of road trials. The fourth-generation CS75 PLUS BlueCore Hybrid features around 3L/100km fuel consumption and segment-exclusive CDC suspension for better comfort and stability. In addition, AVATR's VISION XPECTRA made its Asian debut, with AVATR 12 and 06T also unveiled; DEEPAL showcased six models including the newly launched L06 REEV. A New Chapter in Global Expansion With Vast Ocean Plan 2.0, Changan will scale its global footprint and enhance capabilities in technology, products, brand and operations. Powered by next-generation hybrid and global models, the Group will bring Chinese automotive innovation to more users and create long-term value for customers worldwide.



View original content: 26.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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