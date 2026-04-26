Mcclure Vet Clinic Expands Services With New Pet Boarding And Grooming Options In Ozark, MO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- McClure Vet Clinic, a trusted name in compassionate veterinary care for the Ozark community, is proud to announce the launch of its new pet boarding and grooming services. Designed to give pet owners peace of mind and provide pets with the comfort, safety, and pampering they deserve, these new services make McClure Vet Clinic a one-stop destination for complete pet care in Ozark, MO.

A Trusted Choice for Ozark MO Pet Boarding and Dog Boarding

Finding reliable Ozark MO pet boarding and dog boarding can be one of the most stressful parts of traveling or managing a busy schedule. McClure Vet Clinic is changing that experience by offering a safe, clean, and supervised boarding facility staffed by experienced veterinary professionals. Unlike traditional kennels, pets boarded at McClure Vet Clinic benefit from on-site veterinary oversight, meaning any health concerns can be addressed immediately by a licensed veterinarian.

Key features of McClure Vet Clinic's new Ozark MO pet boarding and dog boarding service include:

. Spacious, climate-controlled boarding suites for dogs and cats

. 24/7 monitoring by trained staff and veterinary professionals

. Daily exercise, playtime, and individualized attention

. Specialized care for senior pets and pets with medical needs

. Medication administration at no extra hassle to pet parents

. Flexible short-term and long-term boarding options

"Pet owners in Ozark have been asking for a boarding option they can truly trust," said Gina McClure, a spokesperson for McClure Vet Clinic. "By combining boarding with the medical expertise of our clinic, we're offering something unique - a place where pets are not just housed, but truly cared for."

Professional Pet Grooming Services Now Available

In addition to dog boarding and pet boarding, McClure Vet Clinic now offers full-service professional grooming for dogs and cats of all breeds and sizes. Whether your pet needs a simple bath and brush-out or a complete breed-specific cut, the experienced grooming team delivers high-quality results in a calm, low-stress environment.

Grooming services include:

. Bathing with premium, pet-safe shampoos and conditioners

. Breed-specific haircuts and styling

. Nail trimming and paw care

. Ear cleaning and hygiene maintenance

. De-shedding treatments

. Teeth brushing and dental freshening

. Anal gland expression as needed

Because grooming takes place inside a veterinary clinic, pets with anxiety, skin conditions, or special handling requirements receive added care and attention that traditional grooming salons may not be equipped to provide.

Why Choose McClure Vet Clinic for Ozark MO Pet Boarding, Dog Boarding, and Grooming

McClure Vet Clinic stands out as the premier choice for Ozark MO pet boarding, dog boarding, and grooming for several important reasons:

1. Veterinary Oversight - Every boarded and groomed pet has access to immediate medical care if needed.

2. Experienced Staff - The team is trained in pet behavior, safety, and emergency response.

3. Clean and Safe Facility - Strict sanitation and safety protocols protect every guest.

4. Personalized Attention - Each pet receives care tailored to their individual personality and needs.

5. Convenient Local Location - Easily accessible to families throughout Ozark, Nixa, Springfield, and surrounding areas.

Book Boarding or Grooming Today

Reservations for pet boarding, dog boarding, and grooming appointments are now being accepted. Space is limited, especially during holidays and peak travel seasons, so pet owners are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred dates.

To learn more about McClure Vet Clinic's new Ozark MO pet boarding, dog boarding, and grooming services, or to schedule an appointment, contact the clinic directly or visit the office during business hours.

About McClure Vet Clinic

McClure Vet Clinic is a full-service veterinary practice located in Ozark, Missouri, dedicated to providing exceptional medical care, preventive services, and now pet boarding, dog boarding, and grooming for pets throughout the region. With a commitment to compassion, professionalism, and community, McClure Vet Clinic is proud to be a trusted partner for pet families across Southwest Missouri.

Media Contact:

McClure Vet Clinic

5261 N 22nd St, Ozark, MO 65721

Phone: (417) 731-4071

Website: