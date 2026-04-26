Todd Blanche And Kash Patel To Speak At Bitcoin 2026 On Policy And Developer Rights

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)- Bitcoin 2026, the world's premier Bitcoin conference, today announced that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel will join an elite lineup of speakers at this year's landmark event, taking place

AG Blanche and Director Patel will appear as part of Code & Country 2026, the conference's flagship policy forum taking place on April 27 starting at 10:30 AM, open to Pro Pass and Whale Pass holders. The forum is designed to facilitate direct engagement between Bitcoin builders and U.S. policymakers, with no intermediaries, on the legislative and regulatory issues shaping technology, civil liberties, and digital assets.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director Patel will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Paul Grewal. The broader Code & Country 2026 track features an exceptional roster of policymakers and regulators, including Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), the architect of landmark Bitcoin legislation in Congress; SEC Chairman Paul Atkins; CFTC Chairman Mike Selig; and Patrick Witt, Executive Director of the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets at the White House, among others. The full conference speaker lineup also includes Michael Saylor, Founder & Executive Chairman of Strategy, Robert Mitchnick, Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, Caitlin Long, Founder & CEO of Custodia Bank, Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom, and Aleš Michl, Governor of the Czech National Bank.

Director Patel's fireside chat, titled “Code is Free Speech: Ending the War on Bitcoin,” is expected to be one of the most anticipated sessions of the forum, offering attendees a rare and candid conversation with the nation's top federal law enforcement official on the intersection of open-source software, civil liberties, and digital assets.

The announcement signals a watershed moment for the Bitcoin community, reflecting growing recognition at the highest levels of government of Bitcoin's role in the future of finance and free expression. Code & Country 2026 comes at a pivotal moment, during a U.S. election year when congressional agendas, committee priorities, and regulatory frameworks are actively taking shape.

Code & Country was formally launched as a branded track in 2025, building on programming that featured senior U.S. political leaders including Vice President J.D. Vance, White House AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, among others. The 2026 edition expands on that foundation with a focus on energy infrastructure, stablecoin regulation, and civil liberties in the digital age.

Director Patel's appearance comes amid significant community interest in open-source software rights and the legal treatment of Bitcoin developers. His fireside chat is expected to shed light on the federal government's posture toward the Bitcoin development community going forward. Further speaker and programming details will be announced ahead of the event.

About The Bitcoin Conference

The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Inc, a Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) company, is a global event series featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The Bitcoin Conference hosted approximately 67,000 attendees in 2025 across its events in the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Bitcoin 2026 will be held in Las Vegas, April 27–29. The international event series continues with Bitcoin Hong Kong (August 27–28, 2026), Bitcoin Amsterdam (November 5–6, 2026), and Bitcoin MENA in Abu Dhabi (December 2026).

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