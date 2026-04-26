Bengaluru: Street Dog Attacked With Machete In KR Puram, CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage

A disturbing case of animal cruelty has been reported from KR Puram in Bengaluru, where a street dog was allegedly attacked with a machete in broad daylight. The incident, which reportedly took place on Saturday morning, has sparked outrage among locals after CCTV footage of the attack surfaced online. The injured dog has since been rescued and is undergoing treatment, but it has sustained a serious wound on its back and continues to be in pain. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Incident Captured On CCTV

The attack occurred within the limits of KR Puram around 8.30 am on Saturday. According to reports, a tender coconut vendor allegedly attacked the street dog with a machete in full public view. The incident was captured on CCTV, which has since gone viral, drawing strong reactions from residents.

Open Violence, No Fear: Street Dog Attacked in Broad Daylight in BengaluruIn a disturbing case of animal cruelty, an incident has come to light from KR Pura Bengaluru, on Saturday, where a tender coconut vendor allegedly attacked a street dog with a machete in broad... twitter/BweFXVScTs

- Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) April 26, 2026

Alleged Trigger Behind the Attack

Preliminary reports suggest that the accused, a tender coconut vendor, claimed the stray dog was causing disturbances in the area. The dog was reportedly associated with a senior citizen in the locality. Acting out of anger, the vendor allegedly used a machete to attack the animal, resulting in serious injuries.

Dog Rescued And Under Treatment

Following the incident, local residents intervened and ensured that the injured dog was rescued. It has been shifted for medical care and is currently receiving treatment. However, veterinarians have confirmed that the animal has suffered a deep stab wound and continues to be in pain.

Police Register FIR And Begin Investigation

Based on a complaint filed by a resident named Vikas, the KR Puram Police Station has registered an FIR in the case. Police have initiated a detailed investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of the probe. Efforts are also underway to trace and arrest the accused vendor.

An FIR has been duly registered in this matter. Further investigation is presently underway.

- ಕೆ ಆರ್ ಪುರ ಪೊಲೀಸ ಠಾಣೆ KR pura Police Station (@krpurambcpps) April 26, 2026

Local Outrage Over Animal Cruelty

The incident has triggered anger among local residents and animal welfare groups, who have strongly condemned the attack. Authorities have assured strict action against those found responsible as the investigation continues.