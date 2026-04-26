Haj 2024: Indian Pilgrims Get High-Speed Rail For Makkah-Madinah

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, visited Makkah to review preparations for Indian Haj pilgrims and personally received the first group arriving from Madinah via train. Indian Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Suri and Consul Haj Sadaf Choudhary were also present during the visit.

High-Speed Rail to Enhance Pilgrim Travel

Coordinated Efforts for Smooth Arrangements

"This year, a large number of Indian pilgrims will be using the Haramain High-Speed Railway @SARSaudiRailway for travel between Makkah and Madinah, in addition to its use for journeys between Jeddah and Makkah. This will reduce their travel time significantly and make the journey safer and more comfortable," Indian Embassy posted on X.

Indian authorities, including Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Minority Affairs, are working in coordination with Saudi counterparts to ensure smooth arrangements. Support is also being extended by the Haj Committee of India and senior officials such as CPV & OIA Division.

The use of rail transport is being highlighted as a major improvement in pilgrimage logistics this year, reducing travel time between the holy cities and offering a safer, more comfortable alternative for thousands of pilgrims. With arrivals expected to increase steadily, officials said monitoring and support mechanisms will remain in place to address any challenges and ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience for Indian nationals.

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