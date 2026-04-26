Antigua Barbuda Concert Incident Not Political, Gun Violence Will Be Confronted, Says PM Gaston Browne

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The following is a statement from Prime Minister Gaston Browne:

“ I have been deeply concerned by the shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning in the vicinity of a public concert organised by the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, (ABLP).

“ I note the statement issued by the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda confirming that this incident is not politically motivated and is not connected to the event itself. That clarification is important, and the public should take careful note of it.

“ What occurred was an act of criminal violence, rooted in illegal guns and ongoing disputes, which intruded upon a public gathering. It has no place in our society.

“ I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the use of illegal firearms, gang activity, and any form of violence that endangers innocent lives and undermines the peace and stability of our nation. Those responsible must be identified, apprehended, and brought before the courts.

“ The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party government has acted decisively to confront this threat. We have strengthened the law, increased penalties for the illegal possession and use of firearms, and intensified efforts to disrupt the importation and circulation of illegal weapons. These measures were taken because gun violence poses a grave threat to public safety, national stability, and the peace of our communities.

“ Let there be no misunderstanding: there can be no excuse for criminal violence. The use of illegal guns, the pursuit of gang conflict, and the willingness to endanger innocent lives are choices. They will be met with firm and decisive consequences.

“ In our 2026 manifesto, The Renaissance: A New Era for Antigua and Barbuda, we have set out a clear and uncompromising commitment. On pages 74 and 75, we pledge that there will be no tolerance for murder, gang violence, or the spread of illegal firearms. We will further strengthen the law, ensure that it is fully enforced, and impose severe penalties on those who traffic in illegal weapons or engage in violent crime.

ABLP Manifesto 2026 Online

“ This is not rhetoric. It is a firm commitment to action.

“ The safety of the people of Antigua and Barbuda is paramount. My government will intensify its efforts, in full cooperation with law enforcement and the community, to stamp out this menace and to ensure that our country remains safe and secure for all. ”

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