ECI Orders Crackdown On Crude Bomb Makers In Bengal Ahead Of 2Nd Phase Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday directed the central forces deputed for the second phase of the two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29 to conduct a special crackdown on crude bomb makers across the state ahead of polling.

The Commission at the same time instructed the force personnel to immediately step up their activity in defusing bombs and ensure that no bomb explosions occur on the polling day.

The direction to the central forces by the ECI on this count came on the same day the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the prime accused in connection with an explosion at Bijoyganj Bazar area in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The ECI at the same time also directed the West Bengal Police to undertake a special drive to identify and arrest those involved in manufacturing crude bombs.

The police have already started efforts to recover bombs ahead of the second phase of polls. Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in the Majerhat area under North Kashipur Police Station, during which suspicious objects and gunpowder were recovered from an abandoned house.

The ECI on Sunday warned the Kolkata Police and South 24 Parganas district police authorities of strict disciplinary proceedings in case of proven negligence in handling incidents such as voter intimidation and the use of explosives to scare voters on the polling day in areas going for polls in the second phase on April 29.

The warning was issued by an ECI official at a coordination meeting with the Kolkata Police and South 24 Parganas district police authorities in the city, which was attended by police personnel at different levels from both Kolkata and South 24 Parganas district.

The Commission has specifically fixed responsibility on the Officers-in-Charge (OCs) and Inspectors-in-Charge (ICs) of different police stations in this regard, making them accountable for any incidents involving the use of explosives to scare voters or any form of voter intimidation on or before the polling day.