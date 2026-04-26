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Fatal Mine Collapse in Eastern Sudan Leaves Five Dead
(MENAFN) A gold mine collapse in eastern Sudan has killed five miners, while rescue operations continue for more than 25 people still trapped underground, according to a medical organization.
The Sudan Doctors Network reported that the incident took place in the Keliti area within Ganab and Aulib in the Red Sea State. Rescue teams have already recovered five bodies and transferred several injured survivors to Port Sudan for medical care, the group said.
“Efforts are ongoing to recover and rescue more than 25 people trapped inside wells at great depths, amid a clear shortage of rescue and emergency equipment,” the network stated, warning that limited resources are complicating the operation.
The organization also described the collapse as the second major incident of its kind within four months, calling it a “dangerous indicator” of inadequate safety standards in mining sites. It urged authorities to urgently intervene, intensify rescue efforts, and provide necessary support to prevent further casualties.
Local authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the accident.
Earlier this year, another mining collapse in South Kordofan in western Sudan killed six people and injured 12, highlighting ongoing safety risks in the sector.
Artisanal mining remains widespread in Sudan, employing over two million people and contributing roughly 80% of the country’s gold output. Although not prohibited, the sector is loosely regulated and often operates under hazardous conditions, despite its importance as a source of income for many communities.
The Sudan Doctors Network reported that the incident took place in the Keliti area within Ganab and Aulib in the Red Sea State. Rescue teams have already recovered five bodies and transferred several injured survivors to Port Sudan for medical care, the group said.
“Efforts are ongoing to recover and rescue more than 25 people trapped inside wells at great depths, amid a clear shortage of rescue and emergency equipment,” the network stated, warning that limited resources are complicating the operation.
The organization also described the collapse as the second major incident of its kind within four months, calling it a “dangerous indicator” of inadequate safety standards in mining sites. It urged authorities to urgently intervene, intensify rescue efforts, and provide necessary support to prevent further casualties.
Local authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the accident.
Earlier this year, another mining collapse in South Kordofan in western Sudan killed six people and injured 12, highlighting ongoing safety risks in the sector.
Artisanal mining remains widespread in Sudan, employing over two million people and contributing roughly 80% of the country’s gold output. Although not prohibited, the sector is loosely regulated and often operates under hazardous conditions, despite its importance as a source of income for many communities.
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