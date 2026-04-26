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Two American Nationals Get Killed in Western Visayas
(MENAFN) Two American citizens were part of a group of 19 individuals, believed to be communist insurgents, who were killed during confrontations with Philippine military forces in a central province earlier this week.
The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), a government body focused on counter-insurgency efforts, stated on Saturday that the two Americans were killed alongside 17 other alleged members of the New People’s Army during a series of military engagements on April 19 in the coastal municipality of Toboso, located in Negros Occidental province. The clashes, which resulted in multiple fatalities, were initially made public on Monday.
The NTF-ELCAC identified the two deceased US citizens as Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem. The agency further reported that Prijoles entered the Philippines in March 2026 together with Sorem.
Authorities expressed concern regarding the participation of foreign nationals in domestic armed conflicts, warning about the broader implications of such involvement and highlighting potential risks linked to engagement in certain groups or activities.
“The presence of two American fatalities in a single encounter should prompt careful reflection on how involvement in certain activities or networks may lead to unintended exposure to dangerous environments,” it said in a statement.
The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), a government body focused on counter-insurgency efforts, stated on Saturday that the two Americans were killed alongside 17 other alleged members of the New People’s Army during a series of military engagements on April 19 in the coastal municipality of Toboso, located in Negros Occidental province. The clashes, which resulted in multiple fatalities, were initially made public on Monday.
The NTF-ELCAC identified the two deceased US citizens as Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem. The agency further reported that Prijoles entered the Philippines in March 2026 together with Sorem.
Authorities expressed concern regarding the participation of foreign nationals in domestic armed conflicts, warning about the broader implications of such involvement and highlighting potential risks linked to engagement in certain groups or activities.
“The presence of two American fatalities in a single encounter should prompt careful reflection on how involvement in certain activities or networks may lead to unintended exposure to dangerous environments,” it said in a statement.
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