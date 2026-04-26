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UK Steps Up Emergency Planning Due to Economic Risks
(MENAFN) The UK government is increasing preparedness measures amid concerns that the Iran conflict could trigger global supply disruptions and drive up living costs, according to reports. Officials say efforts are being “dialed up” to reduce potential economic harm to households if energy and trade routes are affected.
A senior Treasury official noted that contingency planning has intensified due to fears that the Strait of Hormuz—a critical passage for global oil and gas shipments—could face disruption, which would have wide-reaching consequences for supply chains and prices.
“We're acting now to prepare for, and mitigate where possible, the impact on our economy and domestic security as a result of the conflict,” the Chief Secretary to the Treasury said, as reported by media outlets.
While the government has stressed that there are currently no fuel shortages and has urged the public not to panic-buy, officials are holding regular coordination meetings to maintain stability in supply chains and monitor risks.
At the same time, warnings have been issued that households may face higher costs in several areas. A Treasury official said price increases are likely to persist for an extended period even after the conflict ends.
“Our best guess is eight plus months from the point of resolution that you'll see economic impacts coming through the system. So people will see higher energy prices, food prices ... flight ticket prices,” the official said, attributing the pressure to developments in the Middle East.
Reports indicate that disruptions in energy production and transport have already contributed to rising global costs. Authorities are also examining more severe scenarios, including potential food supply pressures if conditions deteriorate further.
The Prime Minister is expected to lead a Cabinet-level meeting to coordinate the national response, while the UK continues discussions with international partners aimed at stabilizing markets and ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open.
Despite the concerns, officials emphasize that precautionary steps are already in place, including measures to support energy and fuel affordability, safeguard industrial CO2 supplies, and coordinate access to emergency oil reserves with global allies.
A senior Treasury official noted that contingency planning has intensified due to fears that the Strait of Hormuz—a critical passage for global oil and gas shipments—could face disruption, which would have wide-reaching consequences for supply chains and prices.
“We're acting now to prepare for, and mitigate where possible, the impact on our economy and domestic security as a result of the conflict,” the Chief Secretary to the Treasury said, as reported by media outlets.
While the government has stressed that there are currently no fuel shortages and has urged the public not to panic-buy, officials are holding regular coordination meetings to maintain stability in supply chains and monitor risks.
At the same time, warnings have been issued that households may face higher costs in several areas. A Treasury official said price increases are likely to persist for an extended period even after the conflict ends.
“Our best guess is eight plus months from the point of resolution that you'll see economic impacts coming through the system. So people will see higher energy prices, food prices ... flight ticket prices,” the official said, attributing the pressure to developments in the Middle East.
Reports indicate that disruptions in energy production and transport have already contributed to rising global costs. Authorities are also examining more severe scenarios, including potential food supply pressures if conditions deteriorate further.
The Prime Minister is expected to lead a Cabinet-level meeting to coordinate the national response, while the UK continues discussions with international partners aimed at stabilizing markets and ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open.
Despite the concerns, officials emphasize that precautionary steps are already in place, including measures to support energy and fuel affordability, safeguard industrial CO2 supplies, and coordinate access to emergency oil reserves with global allies.
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