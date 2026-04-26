Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Defi Exchange Successful Tests Amid Ethereum Price Prediction Points To $6,000 Within A Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto confirmed this week that final test on the Exchange are done, to support the big volume it is expecting, as more than 1000 project already applied to list even before the full release. On the other hand the Binance listing work is on track, strong crypto news for anyone watching the Ethereum price prediction cycle form. The presale never paused, active wallets doubled over the past month, and CoinMarketCap launched a live token page without any team input, a move the platform reserves for tokens about to go public. Pepeto is built on Ethereum, and with ETH at $2,318 on a $233 billion cap per Fortune, studying where the ETH price lands over the next year shows what cycle is building beneath this launch.

This piece covers the numbers behind a $6,000 Ethereum price target within one year, then turns to Pepeto to show what is drawing serious capital before any exchange opens.

Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Exchange Advancement and Binance Launch Update Whilst the Ethereum Price Prediction Lines Up With the Cycle Pattern

The Pepeto team is finishing the test on the DeFi Exchange it is building, along with the last Binance listing steps while fresh capital flows into the presale. A bull cycle is forming, and anyone who lived through the previous one knows that positions opened before the run return the most. The Ethereum price prediction makes that pattern hard to miss. Grayscale and Bitmine locked nearly $500 million in ETH through staking on April 25 per CoinMarketCap, tightening supply while spot ETH ETFs took in $23.4 million the same day. Nearly 39 million ETH now sits in staking contracts, a third of total supply off the market. InvestingHaven projects ETH hitting $6,000 inside twelve months, roughly a 2.6x from today, but held back by a $233 billion cap that limits how far big holders can multiply.

A rising Ethereum price prediction means the broader market is heating up, and that is strong crypto news for every open position. But each cycle drives home the same truth: after large caps reach their targets, the wealth that changes lives almost never comes from those same tokens. It comes from buyers who got into a project ahead of the listing, at the cheapest cost that token will ever show. ETH proved that in 2014 at $0.31. Shiba Inu proved it in 2020. For this year, the presale absorbing the most capital and generating the most crypto news attention is Pepeto, and the window to enter is narrowing fast.

Inside the Pepeto DeFi Exchange

Pepeto targets the costs that chip away at Ethereum holders every day, and the builder behind it came from Binance where he managed platforms moving billions in daily volume. PepetoSwap was built to remove the fees that eat into every wallet, charging zero on every trade while Uniswap and PancakeSwap take 0.3% per swap. The bridge runs a lock-and-mint system that transfers tokens across chains at no cost. Once this launches, paying for what Pepeto delivers free makes no sense.

That is why some of the heaviest ETH addresses appear among the top buyers in this presale. These wallets have seen this setup before. A single early ETH buyer put $6,200 into the 2014 token sale at $0.31 per coin at the presale stage, and that one position crossed $80 million at peak.

They know Ethereum on its own cannot produce those kinds of gains from a token sitting at $233 billion, so the sharpest capital shifts toward the next presale that already ships working products. Pepeto sits on that same base, and it carries what ETH lacked at this point, the kind of meme coin buzz that early Shiba Inu had. Analysts flag a minimum 50x based on how meme coins moved right after past listings, and walking past Pepeto at presale pricing could end up as the most expensive skip of the year.

Conclusion

Every Ethereum price prediction shows that large cap coins earn a place in any portfolio, but at today's Ethereum price the room for big multiples is squeezed by the size of a $233 billion cap. And that is exactly why every crypto news story about newly minted millionaires reads the same way: they found a solid project early and moved in without second-guessing.

While this project leads crypto news as heavyweight wallets keep loading the presale at a speed that points to an early-stage result on par with Ethereum's original backers, some who bought ETH below $1 and held through every crash now sit on returns counted in millions. Those whale addresses may already have the listing date. Large buyers always move on signals the wider market has not caught, and the pattern repeats every cycle. The wallets that followed that signal left with gains that permanently changed their finances.

Anyone who sees a bull run building, the Ethereum chain advancing with each upgrade, and who knows from history that early presales are where the widest returns take shape is already putting capital in, and getting into Pepeto before the listing seals this window could be the smartest move of 2026.