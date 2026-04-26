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US Reportedly Weighs Measures Against NATO Allies
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly considering a range of measures against NATO members it believes did not support its military campaign against Iran, including the possibility of suspending Spain from the alliance, according to reports citing an internal Pentagon communication.
The document, said to be circulating among senior defense officials, reflects frustration with several European NATO countries that declined to grant access to their bases and airspace during the conflict that began in late February.
Among the options under discussion are limiting the influence of certain countries within NATO structures and even temporarily revoking Spain’s membership. While the report notes that such a move would have limited practical impact on military operations, it is described as carrying strong symbolic significance.
However, a NATO official pointed out that the alliance’s framework does not include any mechanism for suspending or expelling members. The only formal way for a country to leave NATO is through Article 13, which requires a one-year “notice of denunciation.”
Spain has been a prominent critic of the military campaign against Iran and has consistently denied the use of its territory for offensive operations. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has repeatedly condemned the conflict, describing it as an “illegal, reckless, and unjust war.”
Responding to the reports, Sanchez dismissed concerns about potential suspension, saying he was “absolutely not worried” and reaffirming that Spain remains “a reliable member within NATO.”
According to reports, another measure being considered by Washington involves reassessing its diplomatic backing for the United Kingdom’s claim to the Falkland Islands, a long-standing dispute with Argentina.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially declined to participate in the conflict, though the UK later permitted limited “defensive missions” from its regional bases.
The document, said to be circulating among senior defense officials, reflects frustration with several European NATO countries that declined to grant access to their bases and airspace during the conflict that began in late February.
Among the options under discussion are limiting the influence of certain countries within NATO structures and even temporarily revoking Spain’s membership. While the report notes that such a move would have limited practical impact on military operations, it is described as carrying strong symbolic significance.
However, a NATO official pointed out that the alliance’s framework does not include any mechanism for suspending or expelling members. The only formal way for a country to leave NATO is through Article 13, which requires a one-year “notice of denunciation.”
Spain has been a prominent critic of the military campaign against Iran and has consistently denied the use of its territory for offensive operations. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has repeatedly condemned the conflict, describing it as an “illegal, reckless, and unjust war.”
Responding to the reports, Sanchez dismissed concerns about potential suspension, saying he was “absolutely not worried” and reaffirming that Spain remains “a reliable member within NATO.”
According to reports, another measure being considered by Washington involves reassessing its diplomatic backing for the United Kingdom’s claim to the Falkland Islands, a long-standing dispute with Argentina.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially declined to participate in the conflict, though the UK later permitted limited “defensive missions” from its regional bases.
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