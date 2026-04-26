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Approach Entertainment & Communications Academy Launches Its Flagship Celebrity Management Course
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai: Approach Entertainment & Communications Academy has announced the launch of its flagship Celebrity Management Course, a specially designed program aimed at preparing aspiring talent for one of the most dynamic and fast-growing career paths in the entertainment & media industry.
This 3-month intensive, job-oriented course will be conducted in both offline and online formats, offering flexibility and accessibility to students and working professionals across India. The program focuses on practical exposure and real-world learning, equipping participants with the essential skills required to manage celebrities, handle brand collaborations, and navigate the fast-paced entertainment ecosystem. Admissions will remain open throughout the month of May, while classes are scheduled to begin in June.
In addition to the short-term certification program, the academy has also announced plans to introduce a 1-Year PG Diploma in Celebrity Management, which will offer more comprehensive and advanced training for individuals looking to build long-term careers in the entertainment and media industry.
Approach Entertainment & Communications Academy has been officially launched by Approach Entertainment as a dedicated initiative to nurture talent and bridge the growing skill gap in the entertainment, media, and communications industry. Backed by the strong industry expertise of Approach Entertainment and its sister concern Approach Communications, the academy aims to provide structured, practical, and industry-relevant training to aspiring professionals.
The Celebrity Management Course has been thoughtfully curated to go beyond theoretical concepts and deliver a deeply immersive learning experience. It covers key areas such as celebrity coordination, talent management, brand endorsements, public relations strategies, event execution, digital presence management, and crisis handling. The program is designed to ensure that participants not only understand the fundamentals but are also able to apply them effectively in real industry scenarios.
Approach Entertainment & Communications Academy will also offer a range of key programs, including Artist & Influencer Management, Film Production, Music, Script Writing, Public Relations, Event Management, Digital Marketing, Film & Entertainment Marketing, Branded Entertainment, Content Creation, Entertainment Journalism, AI Applications in Entertainment & Communications, Spiritual Communications, and other specialized, industry-relevant modules.
A key highlight of the course is its strong emphasis on experiential learning and industry interaction. Participants will gain hands-on exposure through live projects and real-world case studies, enabling them to understand the practical challenges and demands of the industry. They will receive direct mentorship from experienced industry professionals, who will guide them with valuable insights and practical knowledge.
The course will also provide exposure to actual celebrity management workflows, helping participants understand how talent is managed, brands are aligned, and campaigns are executed. Additionally, learners will benefit from networking opportunities with experts from Bollywood, public relations, and media industries, which can play a crucial role in shaping their future careers.
Speaking on the launch, Sonu Tyagi, Founder & Director of Approach Entertainment Group and visionary behind Go Spiritual, said:
“Celebrity management is one of the most exciting and aspirational career options today. However, there has been a clear gap between traditional education and the practical expertise required by the industry. With this flagship course, we aim to bridge that gap by offering high-quality, hands-on training that prepares individuals to become industry-ready professionals from day on”.”
Sonu Tyagi is an acclaimed writer, director, producer, and entrepreneur with professional qualifications in Psychology, Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking. Before founding Approach Entertainment, he gained extensive experience working with leading advertising agencies and media houses in India. He has co-produced the critically acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters with veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, is currently co-producing the international film Liberation, and serves as Creative Producer on the upcoming satirical Hindi comedy Camp Decent starring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey.
The Approach Entertainment & Communications Academy draws strength from the extensive experience and pan-India presence of Approach Entertainment and Approach Communications. This ensures that the training remains aligned with current industry practices and evolving trends. The faculty will include experienced professionals from the Approach group as well as guest experts from Bollywood, digital media, PR, events, and entertainment marketing, offering participants a well-rounded and practical learning environment.
Approach Entertainment is an award-winning company with a strong presence across Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and other major cities. It is part of a larger ecosystem that includes Approach Communications, Approach Bollywood, and Go Spiritual, collectively contributing to media, communications, and social impact initiatives.
This 3-month intensive, job-oriented course will be conducted in both offline and online formats, offering flexibility and accessibility to students and working professionals across India. The program focuses on practical exposure and real-world learning, equipping participants with the essential skills required to manage celebrities, handle brand collaborations, and navigate the fast-paced entertainment ecosystem. Admissions will remain open throughout the month of May, while classes are scheduled to begin in June.
In addition to the short-term certification program, the academy has also announced plans to introduce a 1-Year PG Diploma in Celebrity Management, which will offer more comprehensive and advanced training for individuals looking to build long-term careers in the entertainment and media industry.
Approach Entertainment & Communications Academy has been officially launched by Approach Entertainment as a dedicated initiative to nurture talent and bridge the growing skill gap in the entertainment, media, and communications industry. Backed by the strong industry expertise of Approach Entertainment and its sister concern Approach Communications, the academy aims to provide structured, practical, and industry-relevant training to aspiring professionals.
The Celebrity Management Course has been thoughtfully curated to go beyond theoretical concepts and deliver a deeply immersive learning experience. It covers key areas such as celebrity coordination, talent management, brand endorsements, public relations strategies, event execution, digital presence management, and crisis handling. The program is designed to ensure that participants not only understand the fundamentals but are also able to apply them effectively in real industry scenarios.
Approach Entertainment & Communications Academy will also offer a range of key programs, including Artist & Influencer Management, Film Production, Music, Script Writing, Public Relations, Event Management, Digital Marketing, Film & Entertainment Marketing, Branded Entertainment, Content Creation, Entertainment Journalism, AI Applications in Entertainment & Communications, Spiritual Communications, and other specialized, industry-relevant modules.
A key highlight of the course is its strong emphasis on experiential learning and industry interaction. Participants will gain hands-on exposure through live projects and real-world case studies, enabling them to understand the practical challenges and demands of the industry. They will receive direct mentorship from experienced industry professionals, who will guide them with valuable insights and practical knowledge.
The course will also provide exposure to actual celebrity management workflows, helping participants understand how talent is managed, brands are aligned, and campaigns are executed. Additionally, learners will benefit from networking opportunities with experts from Bollywood, public relations, and media industries, which can play a crucial role in shaping their future careers.
Speaking on the launch, Sonu Tyagi, Founder & Director of Approach Entertainment Group and visionary behind Go Spiritual, said:
“Celebrity management is one of the most exciting and aspirational career options today. However, there has been a clear gap between traditional education and the practical expertise required by the industry. With this flagship course, we aim to bridge that gap by offering high-quality, hands-on training that prepares individuals to become industry-ready professionals from day on”.”
Sonu Tyagi is an acclaimed writer, director, producer, and entrepreneur with professional qualifications in Psychology, Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking. Before founding Approach Entertainment, he gained extensive experience working with leading advertising agencies and media houses in India. He has co-produced the critically acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters with veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, is currently co-producing the international film Liberation, and serves as Creative Producer on the upcoming satirical Hindi comedy Camp Decent starring Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey.
The Approach Entertainment & Communications Academy draws strength from the extensive experience and pan-India presence of Approach Entertainment and Approach Communications. This ensures that the training remains aligned with current industry practices and evolving trends. The faculty will include experienced professionals from the Approach group as well as guest experts from Bollywood, digital media, PR, events, and entertainment marketing, offering participants a well-rounded and practical learning environment.
Approach Entertainment is an award-winning company with a strong presence across Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and other major cities. It is part of a larger ecosystem that includes Approach Communications, Approach Bollywood, and Go Spiritual, collectively contributing to media, communications, and social impact initiatives.
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