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Major Fire Engulfs Glue Factory in Iranian City of Chaharbagh
(MENAFN) A large-scale fire broke out on Saturday at an industrial glue manufacturing facility in Chaharbagh, according to local media reports.
The blaze started in the Aghdasieh district and was first reported by the official IRNA news agency. Emergency services were quickly mobilized after the fire spread through the facility.
Authorities said firefighting teams from Chaharbagh and nearby cities, along with rescue personnel, were deployed to the site in an effort to bring the situation under control.
“The firefighting teams and rescue units are on site and carrying out operations to extinguish the blaze,” the city’s governor said, as cited in reports.
At this stage, officials have not released information regarding possible injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire also remains unknown, with investigations expected to determine how the incident began.
The blaze started in the Aghdasieh district and was first reported by the official IRNA news agency. Emergency services were quickly mobilized after the fire spread through the facility.
Authorities said firefighting teams from Chaharbagh and nearby cities, along with rescue personnel, were deployed to the site in an effort to bring the situation under control.
“The firefighting teams and rescue units are on site and carrying out operations to extinguish the blaze,” the city’s governor said, as cited in reports.
At this stage, officials have not released information regarding possible injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire also remains unknown, with investigations expected to determine how the incident began.
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