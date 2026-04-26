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Trump Says Suspect Is in Custody After Shots Fired at White House Dinner
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that a suspect was taken into custody after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner event in Washington, DC.
He stated that law enforcement and the Secret Service responded quickly to the situation, praising their actions.
“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” he wrote in a social media post.
His comments came after both the president and first lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the annual gathering at the Washington Hilton following what was described as a security-related incident.
In a separate message, the president said that the first lady, Vice President JD Vance, and Cabinet members were all safe and in stable condition.
“We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,” he added.
According to reports, the Secret Service confirmed that one individual was in custody, noting that the condition of those involved was still being assessed as authorities continued their investigation.
The president later told reporters that an officer had been shot but was in stable condition.
Media reports identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, though officials have not released further details about the incident.
He stated that law enforcement and the Secret Service responded quickly to the situation, praising their actions.
“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” he wrote in a social media post.
His comments came after both the president and first lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the annual gathering at the Washington Hilton following what was described as a security-related incident.
In a separate message, the president said that the first lady, Vice President JD Vance, and Cabinet members were all safe and in stable condition.
“We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days,” he added.
According to reports, the Secret Service confirmed that one individual was in custody, noting that the condition of those involved was still being assessed as authorities continued their investigation.
The president later told reporters that an officer had been shot but was in stable condition.
Media reports identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, though officials have not released further details about the incident.
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